Shasta & Co. Rodeo Events, LLC recently held a five-round barrel race series at Linden Valley Arena. More than 50 barrel racers from Arizona and New Mexico competed for a chance at a trophy saddle. Seven certificates were awarded at the final round on July 11.
In the Open Barrel Race, Megan Stock of Taylor and her horse Cannoli repeated their first division win with an average time of 17.024 seconds on five runs. Mudslingers Coffee of Show Low sponsored the saddle.
Taylor Merrill of Linden, riding Jalapeno Moon, took the second division title sponsored by Napa of the White Mountains, with an average time of 17.562.
In addition to the first division win, Megan Stock also earned the third division title, sponsored by Shasta & Co., on her horse Daygo with an average time of 18.112.
Kristen Herzmann of Taylor, riding Remmy, captured the fourth division saddle sponsored by Maxwell Custom Cabinets. Her average time was 19.139.
In the Youth Barrel Race, Riley Reidhead of Holbrook, riding Striker, secured the win in the first division, average time of 17.312 seconds, sponsored by Poteet Enterprise.
Macy Moore of Holbrook, riding T-Bone, won the second division of the Youth, average time 18.504, sponsored by The Wyatt Family.
Jordin Little of Springerville, riding Flash, won the third division of the Youth, with an average time 19.331, and saddle sponsored anonymously.
