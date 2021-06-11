Adult placings
1. Summer Hatch on Callie, 17.946 seconds
2. Erin Bales on Jessie, 17.997 seconds
3. Pandora Wyatt on Glitch, 18.275 seconds
4. Pandora Wyatt on Kirby, 18.277 seconds
5. Summer Hatch on Arson, 18.285 seconds
6. Sonja Hancock on Teto, 18.417 seconds
Youth placings
1. Brynlynn Lang on Bree, 19.56 seconds
2. Dawnae Tracy on Dixie, 19.085 seconds
3. Payton Nielsen on Banks, 19.550 seconds
4. Abigail Umphress on Brookie, 19.550 seconds
5. Tashina Neztsosie on El, 19.602 seconds
6. Tasha Harrison on Meatloaf, 19.798 seconds
(0) comments
