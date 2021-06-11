ST. JOHNS — Barrel racing can be extremely exciting, rewarding and thrilling for the rider and the horse.
But it also takes so much preparation, practice and patience from the rider and the horse to run a perfect pattern as well as a perfect time.
The Southwest Barrel Racing Association hosted the Battle for the Buckles barrel race Friday and Saturday nights at the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns.
Races were held in the peewee, junior, adult and senior categories, making it a weekend event full of fun and thrills for the family.
Riders put in so much hard work to get where they are, from grooming and caring for their horses to practicing and training.
On Friday, Michele Ulibarri, a volunteer for the SWBRA and a barrel racer, took the time to answer a few questions.
Q: What is your favorite part about barrel racing?
A: It really used to be about the thrill and being with your horse. Albeit that’s still true, but more and more it’s about the sportsmanship, watching and cheering everyone on, getting to watch the kids grow up and turn into adults.
Racers had the opportunity to win buckles, saddles and cash prizes in all group categories.
At the end of the day, barrel races are not about the prizes for the riders. It is all about the thrill and time they get with their horses, she added.
Ulibarri was later asked how much work goes into preparing for barrel races.
“Nutrition, vet, dentist, farriers, tack and diligence are just a few things that are so important in this sport. A really good horse will help you out even more. In all seriousness, barrel racing isn’t just doing a figure 8 pattern. If you want to get better you have to work for it just like anything,” Ulibarri said.
If you are looking for some fun for the friends and family this weekend, more barrel races will be held starting at 7 p.m. Friday in Holbrook at the Holbrook Fairgrounds.
