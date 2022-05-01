The post season for baseball and softball is set up in a common AIA format which includes a “Play-in” bracket and 24 teams for both divisions 2 and 3. The top 8 seeds bypass the play-in with the teams ranked 9-24 playing a game at the high ranked team’s home field. The winners of these 8 games will be re-ranked with the lowest seed facing the top seed in the state and the next lowest facing the next highest team to complete the bracket. In an effort to balance the opportunity each region has in teams reaching the playoff, the AIA has incorporated the process of including the top two seeds of each region to be included at least in the play-in bracket.
Division 1 is slightly different as they just set up a bracket of 16 teams for the playoffs, with no play-in games.
Division 3 baseball also includes a best of 3 game series in the semi-finals series, which attempts to ensure the best teams make it to the championship.
Division 1
The Mogollon softball team, ranked 12th, is set to play Joseph City, ranked 5th, on May 4 in Joseph City.
The Mogollon baseball team has grabbed the No. 1 ranking and will face Valley Union May 3 at Mogollon High School. The Mustangs completed the regular season with a 17-0 record.
It is no surprise to see the Mogollon baseball team highly ranked in the state. The group of students seem to be outstanding and are well coached as they have shown the ability to compete at a high level, like they have in football and wrestling already this school year.
Division 2
The St Johns Redskins baseball team finished the season ranked 21st and will travel and face Willcox, ranked 12th, on May 3.
The Lady Redskins finished the year ranked 12th and will host the Desert Heights Prep Academy, ranked 21st, on May 3 in St Johns.
The Round Valley Elks baseball team finished ranked 10th and will host the Ganado Hornets, ranked 23rd, in RV on May 3.
The RV Lady Elks softball team ended the year ranked 2nd. They will bypass the play-in bracket and will face the second lowest seed with the “first round” games starting Friday, May 6, at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex.
The semi-final teams from last year are back for 2A softball with a host of other strong teams. Although River Valley is ranked 3rd, they are the champions until they get beaten. Benson looks like they have built a tough team that not only has strong pitching but quality fielding as well. Round Valley is positioned well, but this opportunity will be a tremendous challenge for the Elks.
Division 3
The Lady Lobos ended the year ranked 4th and by-passed the play-in bracket. They will face Valley Christian ranked 13th, for a 1st round game in Snowflake on May 3.
The Lobos baseball team finished after the play-in bracket ranked 13th and will travel to Valley Christian, ranked 4th, on May 3.
The Snowfake Lobos once again have put themselves in a place to be able to compete. The baseball team faces a more difficult climb in advancing through the playoffs. The softball team, if successful in pushing through the bracket, will have the unenviable position of potentially facing the top seed in the state.
