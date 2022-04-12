Show Low 8, Blue Ridge 7
A three-run first inning and a four-run third gave the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets a 7-1 lead in their rivalry game on April 5.
The Yellowjackets could not get another man past second base as the host Cougars tightened up their defense and pitching.
Blue Ridge scraped out three runs in the first inning as Cody Wallace led off with a walk. A single by Timmy Barber moved Wallace up one base. After two strikeouts, Hunter Krause reached on an error that scored two and then scored on a double by Ryan Rooney for a 3-0 lead.
Show Low countered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Kishbaugh opened with a double and stole third. Kishbaugh scored on a fielder’s choice by Nolan Hatch who hustled to first base to avoid a double play.
Tyson Threadgill led off the third with a walk followed by a single by Cody Ashcraft. Krause walked to load the bases and Rooney followed with a bases-clearing double. Rooney scored on a Cougar error and the Yellowjackets held a 7-1 lead.
Cougar Cooke then led the charge back for the Cougars falling just a single short of hitting for the cycle and knocking in five runs in an 8-7 victory. The big blow came in the third with a grand slam to make the score 7-5. The Cougars added another run on a sacrifice fly by Colten Yeager.
Show Low tied the game in the fourth as Cooke doubled in Kishbaugh. The game stayed tied through the sixth and Show Low held Blue Ridge scoreless in the seventh. Cooke led off the seventh with a triple to right field. After Blue Ridge intentionally walked the next two batters to set up a force out at home, Lucas Randall spoiled the Yellowjacket plans with a run scoring single to center field and the Cougars walked off with the victory.
Round Valley 6, Alchesay 5
The Round Valley Elks and Alchesay Falcons squared off in Alchesay on Wednesday. The Elks scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead. Alchesay tied the game with two runs in the fifth. Dante Shipp pitched the first five innings limiting the Elks to the two runs.
Round Valley took the lead with a single run in the top of the sixth that was answered by three runs by the Falcons, who then held a 5-3 lead going into the seventh and final inning.
The Elks took advantage of Falcon errors to score three unearned runs in the seventh and held a 6-5 lead. Alchesay proceeded to load the bases but could not push across the tying or winning runs and Round Valley escaped back to Eagar with a victory.
Trevor Quintana lead the Alchesay attack with two hits and two runs batted in while Shipp added two RBIs on his lone hit. Ezekiel Walker took the loss for the Falcons though he did not yield an earned run in his two innings of relief pitching.
