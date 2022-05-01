There are still some White Mountain area teams in the Arizona Baseball Championship picture. Snowflake, the only area 3A team still in action, punched their ticket to the championship rounds and are playing at Valley Christian on Tuesday, May 3. Check with the schools or online for the time of the game as the original time (4:00 p.m.) may very well change.
Snowflake eliminated Blue Ridge by a score of 15-5 on Saturday, April 30. In like fashion, also on April 30, Show Low was eliminated by Winslow by a score of 6-3.
In 2A action, Round Valley will host Ganado and St. Johns will travel to Willcox in Play In games on Tuesday, May 3. Times for the games were set at 4:00 p.m. but please check with schools or online to determine actual starting time. Both teams will be attempting to move on into the championship rounds to be played on Friday, May 6.
In Class 1A, the #1 seeded Mogollon Mustangs will host Valley Union on Tuesday, May 3. A win by the Mustangs will pit them against the winner of the Ray vs. Fredonia game and will be played on Saturday, May 7 in Mogollon. Times are still to be determined, so please call the school or check online.
Show Low 14 – Blue Ridge 8
The last regular season baseball game for both teams was played between host Blue Ridge and Show Low on Monday, April 25. The visiting Cougars broke the game open with a 6-run inning to take the 3A East Region game 14-8.
The Yellowjackets opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a long solo home run to centerfield by Gabe Martinez for a 1-0 lead. The Cougars came back in the top of the third scoring three runs on just one hit, a double by Colten Yeager. An error, a wild pitch, and three walks led to the Cougar runs.
Blue Ridge scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead. Cody Wallace led off the inning with a triple and then scored on a wild pitch. A two-run single by Ashton Hanson gave the Yellowjackets the one-run lead after three innings.
Preston Power sent a long fly ball over the right field fence to tie the score and Logan Forney singled in Ryan Kishbaugh to give the Cougars a 5-4 lead. Blue Ridge came right back as Timmy Barber singled to score David Simmons to tie the game at five apiece.
That score was followed by one of the rarest feats in baseball. Blue Ridge had men on second and third with no outs and the very dangerous Wallace at the plate. Wallace hit a fly ball to right that was caught by Gabe Daley who threw the ball all the way to home plate. Landon Condit tagged up at third and headed toward home. Seeing the very strong and accurate throw by Daley, Condit scampered back to third only to find that Barber had tagged up at second and was almost to third. Yeager, the Cougar catcher, ran toward third to chase Condit back and saw Barber head back to second. Yeager promptly threw to shortstop Cougar Cooke who tagged Barber and then threw back to Yeager who tagged Condit trying to score. If you are one who wants to score this play, the designated numbers are 9-2-6-2 for the triple play. The score was tied at five apiece after five innings.
After the Cougars failed to score in their half of the sixth inning, the Yellowjackets took a 6-5 lead as TJ Threadgill singled with two outs and Hanson scored all the way from first.
The Cougars then salted the victory away by scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a commanding 11-6 lead. Single RBIs by Dailey, Kishbaugh, and Dillian Heuett, and a three-run triple by Nolan Hatch accounted for the six runs. The Cougars scored three more runs in the seventh as Ray Pedraza scored on a wild pitch and Logan Forney hit a two-run double.
Blue Ridge got single runs in sixth and seventh innings on RBIs by Ryan Rooney and Condit but they were not enough and the Cougars had a 14-8 victory.
Other White Mountain Region Baseball Scores
April 25 Snowflake 15, Holbrook 6; Mogollon 3, Williams 1
April 26 Safford 16, Round Valley 0; St. Johns 11, Ganado 1
April 30 Snowflake 15, Blue Ridge 5; Winslow 6, Show Low 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.