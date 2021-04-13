EAGAR — This could be a special season for the Round Valley softball team.
Through Thursday, the Lady Elks had won all five of their games and four of them ended early by the mercy, 10-run rule. As for the game that went a full seven innings, the Elks won that one too, although it was far from a blowout victory.
Last week Round Valley smashed Duncan 32-0 in a windy day at home.
“We’ve been hitting the heck out of the ball,” coach Darin Emerald said Friday. “We won by one run over Morenci, and in that game we scored 19 runs and won by one run. But in the rest of them we beat everybody in five innings.”
The Elks are rampaging through the 2A East Region and conference, at least so far, this season that Emerald is confident they will be still running hard in May and contending for a state championship.
“I think we’ll definitely be there competing for it, for sure. We’re going to be right there in the hunt.”
Dedication from sacrificing the 2020 season due to the pandemic has motivated the team, Emerald believes.
“This group has worked hard,” said, noting the team practiced for four hours Friday just on batting. “I have to basically tell them ‘that’s enough’ or they’d be out there until dark because this group of young ladies wants to work hard.”
In addition to the offense, pitching has been a strength for the Elks this season behind junior Kyrie Walker.
“Each year she keeps showing improvement and improvement,” Emerald said. “She’s locating the ball really well this year. I don’t even know if she has any walks. I know she has it a couple of batters on pitches inside.
“But she is dominant right now as a pitcher in the 2A and she’s going to be even better next year.”
RV baseball team taking early-season ‘lumps’
On the baseball diamond, a young group of Elks is a work in progress.
A day after taking a 14-10 loss at home against Duncan — a game RV should have won, coach Troy Merrill said — the Elks were focused on shoring up their defense that has been a downfall.
“We score a lot of runs. We hit good. Every game but one we’ve outhit the opponent,” Merrill said. “In the field, we’re rough. We make a lot of errors. Offensively, for a young group of kids, they’re good. Defensively we struggle a little bit.”
Merrill and the Elks gearing toward better seasons ahead but also realizing reaching the playoffs this season is a reasonable goal.
“This year our goal is to go .500 really. You take some lumps with a young team. We’ve got a lot of good athletes. They’re getting better. In the second half of the season I think it will be a lot different. We’ll win some games, be a lot more competitive. We hit good. Our pitching’s OK. We need to build these kids up, build the program. Next year and the year after we’re going to be a pretty tough ball club. We’ll take our lumps this year and we’ll still probably make the playoffs this year, and once you get in the playoffs you never know,” he said.
This year’s team was particularly hit hard by COVID-19 forcing the 2020 season to be canceled, and now his players are just starting to jell, Merrill said.
“We’re young. We start four freshmen. We have just two seniors and one that plays really. We’re just a young team. We’re getting along better. We have a lot of talent. With COVID happening they went straight from Little League to varsity baseball. None of these kids played JV baseball or anything. They just got thrown in the mix. I’m just getting them caught up to speed, caught up to a bigger field. It’s a challenge.”
The Elks are led by a trio of center fielder Ryker Marble, a freshman, first baseman Trey Merrill, a sophomore, and Kaden Puzas, a senior who flips between second base and shortstop.
“Those are our three that have the most hits and RBIs right now. And those three kids probably have the least amount of errors. We got a good core to build around. I think we have a good chance to make a little run. If we get a little bit better on defense behind our pitchers we’re going to be OK,” Merrill said.
And then there’s the team’s ace pitcher, Trey Padilla, who will start most region games. Padilla has the best arm on the team and is “one of our best athletes all the way around,” Merrill said.
