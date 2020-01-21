There is a logjam for fourth place in the 2A North at the midpoint of the girls basketball regular season. St. Johns (7-0) and Alchesay (6-1) are the top two teams, with Sanders Valley (5-2) in third.
The Lady Redskins won three North region games last week, including a 62-56 win at Sanders Valley. This week, the St. Johns girls are at Keams Canyon Hopi on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game. On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Redskins are at home for a 6 o’clock game against Pinon.
The Alchesay girls won three region games last week to push their win streak to five. This week, the Lady Falcons are at Many Farms on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game, then they host Tuba City Greyhills at 3 o’clock on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Round Valley Lady Elks were hoping to win their fourth game in the last five and stay within striking distance of the three region leaders in Saturday’s game at Many Farms, but the Elks lost a close one, 42-36. The Round Valley girls have a chance to even the slate and have all week to prepare as they next play host to Many Farms at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Eagar.
There are two unbeaten teams in the 3A East race. Holbrook is 4-0 and Snowflake is 2-0 to lead the region. Those are also the only East teams with winning records. The Lady Lobos host Holbrook for first place in tonight’s 6 o’clock game. On Friday, Jan. 24, the Snowflake girls will be the visitors as they take on Show Low at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Blue Ridge.
Blue Ridge moved to fourth place with a 47-36 win against visiting Show Low on Friday and the Lady Jackets made it two in a row with a 48-34 win at Safford on Saturday. The wins snapped a four-game losing streak to begin the new year.
Blue Ridge plays host to Winslow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and the Jackets travel to Pima for a non-conference game at 5:30 on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Show Low girls are at Payson at 6 on Tuesday, then have the home game against Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Jan. 24.
The Mogollon girls solidified first in the 1A Central region with a win at second-place Williams, 53-46, on Friday, and a 39-16 win at home against Ash Fork/Seligman on Saturday. The Mustangs have just four games left, including three this week, all on the road — at Mayer on Tuesday, at Joseph City on Friday and at Grand Canyon on Saturday. Tip-off for all three games is at 5:30 p.m. The Mustangs host Mayer on Jan. 29 to close the regular season.
The Dishchii’Bikoh Lady Wildcats, locked in a tight battle in the top half of a tough 1A East, began a three-game slate this week with a road game at Grand Canyon on Monday, Jan. 20. The ‘Cats are at home to host Gilbert Arete Prep for a region game on Friday at 5:30 and to host Joseph City at 5:30 on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Girls basketball scores
Regular season
Saturday, Jan. 18
Alchesay 68, Greyhills 28
Blue Ridge 48, Safford 34
Dishchii’Bikoh 60, Ray 49
Mogollon 39, Ash Fork/Seligman 16
Many Farms 42, Round Valley 36
St. Johns 40, Pinon 27
Snowflake 51, Monument Valley 47
Friday, Jan. 17
Blue Ridge 47, Show Low 36
Mogollon 53, Williams 46
Round Valley 48, Joseph City 11
Thursday, Jan. 16
Alchesay 54, Pinon 22
St. Johns 48, Greyhills 17
Snowflake 58, Payson 36
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Alchesay 51, Round Valley 33
Snowflake 51, Blue Ridge 25
St. Johns 62, Sanders Valley 56
Winslow 45, Show Low 20
Saturday, Jan. 11
Alchesay 50, Hopi 39
Tucson Sabino 73, Blue Ridge 39
St. Michael 68, Dishchii’Bikoh 49
Round Valley 32, Pinon 26
St. Johns 49, Many Farms 29
Friday, Jan. 10
Alchesay 78, Blue Ridge 34
Fort Thomas 83, Dishchii’Bikoh 41
Mogollon 65, Grand Canyon 48
Snowflake 54, St. Johns 44
Thursday, Jan. 9
Snowflake 55, Alchesay 54
Round Valley 42, Hopi 22
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Holbrook 64, Blue Ridge 31
Mogollon 37, Ash Fork/Seligman 12
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Alchesay 60, Sanders Valley 52
Mogollon 57, Joseph City 27
St. Johns 40, Round Valley 30
Show Low 33, Pima 28
Friday, Jan. 3
Winslow 56, Alchesay 42
