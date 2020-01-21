There is a logjam for fourth place in the 2A North at the midpoint of the girls basketball regular season. St. Johns (7-0) and Alchesay (6-1) are the top two teams, with Sanders Valley (5-2) in third.

The Lady Redskins won three North region games last week, including a 62-56 win at Sanders Valley. This week, the St. Johns girls are at Keams Canyon Hopi on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game. On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Redskins are at home for a 6 o’clock game against Pinon.

The Alchesay girls won three region games last week to push their win streak to five. This week, the Lady Falcons are at Many Farms on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game, then they host Tuba City Greyhills at 3 o’clock on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Round Valley Lady Elks were hoping to win their fourth game in the last five and stay within striking distance of the three region leaders in Saturday’s game at Many Farms, but the Elks lost a close one, 42-36. The Round Valley girls have a chance to even the slate and have all week to prepare as they next play host to Many Farms at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Eagar.

There are two unbeaten teams in the 3A East race. Holbrook is 4-0 and Snowflake is 2-0 to lead the region. Those are also the only East teams with winning records. The Lady Lobos host Holbrook for first place in tonight’s 6 o’clock game. On Friday, Jan. 24, the Snowflake girls will be the visitors as they take on Show Low at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Blue Ridge.

Blue Ridge moved to fourth place with a 47-36 win against visiting Show Low on Friday and the Lady Jackets made it two in a row with a 48-34 win at Safford on Saturday. The wins snapped a four-game losing streak to begin the new year.

Blue Ridge plays host to Winslow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and the Jackets travel to Pima for a non-conference game at 5:30 on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Show Low girls are at Payson at 6 on Tuesday, then have the home game against Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday, Jan. 24.

The Mogollon girls solidified first in the 1A Central region with a win at second-place Williams, 53-46, on Friday, and a 39-16 win at home against Ash Fork/Seligman on Saturday. The Mustangs have just four games left, including three this week, all on the road — at Mayer on Tuesday, at Joseph City on Friday and at Grand Canyon on Saturday. Tip-off for all three games is at 5:30 p.m. The Mustangs host Mayer on Jan. 29 to close the regular season.

The Dishchii’Bikoh Lady Wildcats, locked in a tight battle in the top half of a tough 1A East, began a three-game slate this week with a road game at Grand Canyon on Monday, Jan. 20. The ‘Cats are at home to host Gilbert Arete Prep for a region game on Friday at 5:30 and to host Joseph City at 5:30 on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Girls basketball scores

Regular season

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alchesay 68, Greyhills 28

Blue Ridge 48, Safford 34

Dishchii’Bikoh 60, Ray 49

Mogollon 39, Ash Fork/Seligman 16

Many Farms 42, Round Valley 36

St. Johns 40, Pinon 27

Snowflake 51, Monument Valley 47

Friday, Jan. 17

Blue Ridge 47, Show Low 36

Mogollon 53, Williams 46

Round Valley 48, Joseph City 11

Thursday, Jan. 16

Alchesay 54, Pinon 22

St. Johns 48, Greyhills 17

Snowflake 58, Payson 36

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Alchesay 51, Round Valley 33

Snowflake 51, Blue Ridge 25

St. Johns 62, Sanders Valley 56

Winslow 45, Show Low 20

Saturday, Jan. 11

Alchesay 50, Hopi 39

Tucson Sabino 73, Blue Ridge 39

St. Michael 68, Dishchii’Bikoh 49

Round Valley 32, Pinon 26

St. Johns 49, Many Farms 29

Friday, Jan. 10

Alchesay 78, Blue Ridge 34

Fort Thomas 83, Dishchii’Bikoh 41

Mogollon 65, Grand Canyon 48

Snowflake 54, St. Johns 44

Thursday, Jan. 9

Snowflake 55, Alchesay 54

Round Valley 42, Hopi 22

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Holbrook 64, Blue Ridge 31

Mogollon 37, Ash Fork/Seligman 12

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Alchesay 60, Sanders Valley 52

Mogollon 57, Joseph City 27

St. Johns 40, Round Valley 30

Show Low 33, Pima 28

Friday, Jan. 3

Winslow 56, Alchesay 42

