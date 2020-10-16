Snowflake junior receiver Noah Baum scored on a touchdown reception and a blocked punt return for a TD, both in the third quarter, as the Lobos overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit in a 17-13 win at Thatcher on Friday, Oct. 9.
Snowflake placekicker Sam Crockett, also a junior, was perfect on extra points on the night and he added a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
But most of the big plays of the night came on the defensive side of the ball, while Thatcher had the ball on offense for most of the first half.
The first big play came on the opening series of the game by the home team, and the Thatcher Eagles took advantage and put points on the board.
Following a blocked punt on the Lobos’ first series and punt attempt, Thatcher’s Michael McBride scored on an 18-yard run early in the first quarter and the Eagles took a quick 7-0 lead. McBride ran two yards for a TD early in the second quarter, and after a missed point-after, Thatcher led 13-0.
After the Lobos forced the Eagles to punt on the first series of the second half, Baum capped a short drive with a three-yard TD pass from Caden Cantrell.
On the ensuing Eagle series, Lobo Camden Brimhall intercepted a pass and returned it to the Thatcher 11 yard line. But the Eagles returned the favor with an interception at the 5.
But a few plays later, Thatcher had to punt and Lobo senior David Ruiz blocked the kick and Baum recovered the ball for a TD to tie the game. Crockett made his second PAT of the night and Snowflake led 14-13 with about a minute left in the third quarter.
After forcing another Thatcher punt, Snowflake put together a four-minute drive in the final quarter, which was capped by Crockett’s field goal.
The Eagles drove to inside the Snowflake 20 on their final series but turned the ball over on downs at the Snowflake 18 in the final minute.
Cantrell was seven of 14 passing for 98 yards. Snowflake was held to 42 rushing yards on 23 carries, with senior Terren Green leading the way with 31 yards on seven totes.
Baum had two catches for a team-high 36 yards as Cantrell connected with four different receivers.
Senior Rev Brimhall led the Snowflake defense with 18 tackles, including nine solo. Green had 17 tackles, nine solo, and Bradly Ruiz, also a senior, had 12 stops.
Tonight the Lobos travel to Lakeside to take on Blue Ridge (1-0) in the 3A East region opener. The Jackets were idle last week after scheduled opponent Scottsdale Coronado canceled its season due to a lack of players. The last time the teams met, Snowflake defeated the Jackets in last season’s 3A state quarterfinals, 42-28, on Nov 15.
Tonight’s kickoff is at 7 p.m.
