It has gotten down to crunch time in Arizona’s Division 3A football.
After playing four weeks of the seven-game 2020 schedule, there are just three teams with perfect records – Snowflake, Chandler Valley Christian and Yuma Catholic.
Right behind is a logjam of 11 one-loss teams, including Round Valley (3-1) and Blue Ridge (2-1).
All four wins have come in close contests for Snowflake, and the grueling schedule continues tonight in what is likely the battle for the 3A East crown as the Lobos travel to take on the Elks in the Round Valley Dome, one of the toughest places in the country for a visiting team to win a game.
Blue Ridge travels to Winslow (1-3) and Show Low (1-3) is at Fountain Hills (2-2) in tonight’s other games involving the 3A East.
Valley Christian is at Phoenix AZ College Prep (3-1) in a battle for the 3A Metro East title, Wickenburg (3-1) is at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic (3-1) in the Metro West and in the 3A Central, Gilbert Christian (2-1) is at American Leadership-Gilbert (3-1) and these are but three of the top contests around the state tonight. Safford (2-1) is at Coolidge (3-1) in a big 3A non-region game.
Snowflake can clinch at least a share of the 3A East title with a win tonight. The Lobos are coming off a tough, 20-6 win against visiting Show Low last week.
If Round Valley wins tonight and Blue Ridge wins its next two games, the Elks would have to win in Lakeside against the Yellowjackets in the regular-season finale on Nov. 13 to clinch the region title. Last week, Round Valley cruised to a 47-6 victory at home against Winslow.
