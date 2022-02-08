The Blue Ridge boys basketball team plays good defense, and that defense keeps its games close most of the time.
The problem is that higher ranked teams, like last week’s opponents Snowflake and Holbrook, can shoot over the tough defense and the Yellowjackets just can’t seem to hang with them to the end.
On Jan. 31, Blue Ridge went to Payson short-handed, and though the defense was stingy, the Longhorns prevailed 35-34.
On Feb. 2, Snowflake turned a close game into a 67-39 rout at the expense of Blue Ridge, and Holbrook did the same 55-29 on Friday.
Payson 35, Blue Ridge 34
The good Yellowjackets’ defense was on display in Payson. As the score indicates, this was a very close and hard-fought game.
Blue Ridge led throughout most of the game, but as the score went back and forth in the final quarter, the Longhorns held the last lead as the game ended.
Nate Padilla with 11 points and seven rebounds and Logan Joe with nine points and eight rebounds were Yellowjacket leaders for the game.
Snowflake 67, Blue Ridge 39
A very good first half for the Yellowjackets went by the wayside with a Snowflake blitz in the third quarter.
Playing strong defense and getting two 3-pointers within 45 seconds from Reid Granillo, the Yellowjackets cut a Lobo 11-point lead to two points, 31-29, to head into the second half with momentum and spirit.
Granillo with nine points and Joe with eight keyed the first half for Blue Ridge.
Snowflake came out in the third quarter and played nearly flawless basketball.
The Lobos scored 16 unanswered points while forcing nine Yellowjacket turnovers, and with 1:30 on the clock before Blue Ridge scored, Snowflake took a 47-29 lead.
Jason Bonito and Joe scored before the Lobos hit two last second free throws and Snowflake had control of the game 49-33.
The fourth quarter was much the same as the third except Joe and Granillo scored early before the Lobos made another run.
This one was for 12 unanswered points before a Carson Rex free throw and the final score was 67-39. Joe with 13 points and Granillo with 11 led Blue Ridge in the game.
Holbrook 55, Blue Ridge 29
On Friday night, Blue Ridge traveled to Holbrook to take on the 3A East-leading Roadrunners.
Jason Bonito started the Blue Ridge attack with a steal and a layup and the Yellowjacket defense gave them a 2-0 lead.
Though Blue Ridge had opportunities to score off of offensive rebounds and steals, the baskets were just not falling and Holbrook slowly built a 15-6 first-quarter lead.
Holbrook took a 23-10 lead in the second quarter, but the Yellowjackets would not quit and clawed back to a 25-15 score at halftime.
Bonito’s six points paced the Yellowjackets in the first half.
After closing within nine points on a Granillo 3-pointer for Blue Ridge, Holbrook went on a 17-4 run to ensure the win. Though the Yellowjackets were outscored 10-9 in the fourth quarter, the run by the Roadrunners in the third quarter was just too much to overcome.
Bonito with seven points, Granillo with six, and Joe with five led the Yellowjackets.
Girls
The Blue Ridge girls basketball team played two games last week and though the Yellowjackets held early leads they were unable to sustain them and lost both games.
On Jan. 31, Blue Ridge lost at Payson 47-37 even though Blue Ridge held the lead through three quarters.
In Holbrook on Friday, the Yellowjackets took a 6-2 lead early, but the firepower and swarming defense of the highly ranked Roadrunners was just too much.
Payson 47, Blue Ridge 37
The Yellowjackets, behind the hot shooting of Aniya Paxson, ran out to a 23-16 halftime lead in their game at Payson.
Paxson, hit three of four 3-point attempts and scored 11 points in the first half. Taylor Tenijieth supported the Yellowjacket attack by scoring seven first-half points.
The third quarter saw the Longhorns cut into the lead, but 3-pointers by Paxson and Charese Dazen kept the Yellowjackets’ lead at 31-26.
The roof seemed to fall in during the fourth quarter as Payson outscored Blue Ridge 21-5. Once Payson’s shots started to fall, and the Yellowjackets fell behind, Blue Ridge had to foul to attempt to get back in the game.
Eight made free throws by the Longhorns sealed the game for Payson and Blue Ridge just couldn’t overcome the final push by the Longhorns.
Paxson scored 15 for Blue Ridge and Tenijieth added nine to lead the Yellowjackets. Ashlyn Smith, off the bench for Blue Ridge, led the Yellowjackets in rebounding with six.
Holbrook 44, Blue Ridge 25
Charese Dazen hit her first two shots, both from 3-point range, and Blue Ridge raced out to a 6-2 lead in the first two minutes of Friday night’s game in Holbrook.
A free throw by Tenijieth at the four-minute mark gave the Yellowjackets a 7-3 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Holbrook then scored the next 13 points to take a 16-7 lead after one period.
Play went back and forth through the first half of the second quarter as Kalix Wool had a block and a steal and Tenijieth had a block and two rebounds and Holbrook couldn’t seem to score; but, then, neither could Blue Ridge until Wool took a pass from Leilani Hamblen and scored the first two points of the quarter to bring the score to 16-9 in favor of the Roadrunners.
The two teams traded baskets for the next three minutes as Dazen scored four points and Paxson hit a free throw. Holbrook scored in the last few seconds to take a 26-14 halftime lead.
The third quarter belonged to the Roadrunners as the visiting Yellowjackets just could not get their offense untracked.
Paxson hit on three free throws and that was all Blue Ridge could muster.
Meanwhile, Holbrook scored 15 points, many off of offensive rebounds or steals, and with a 41-17 lead going into the fourth quarter, the Roadrunners relaxed.
Though the Yellowjackets outscored Holbrook 8-3 in the final quarter, the lead was just too much to overcome.
Dazen with 10 points and Tenijieth with seven rebounds and three blocked shows led the Yellowjackets’ attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.