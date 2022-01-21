The Blue Ridge boys basketball team split their first two 3A East games winning at Winslow 53-36 and losing at home to Payson 55-50. Those conference games bookended a Jan. 12 53-33 non-conference Blue Ridge win at Northland Prep Academy (Flagstaff).
Blue Ridge 53 – Winslow 36
The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets boys basketball team opened 3A East play with a resounding 53-37 victory over the Winslow Bulldogs Monday evening. Carson Rex controlled the opening tip to Logan Joe for a quick bucket in the first two seconds of the game and the Yellow Jackets never trailed.
Blue Ridge set the pace early with a smothering defense as they raced out to a 22-7 first quarter lead. Though the Bulldogs played a more closely fought game over the last three quarters, the damage had been done. The Yellow Jackets hit on 55% of their field goal attempts for the game while holding the Bulldogs to just 27%.
Carson Rex dominated inside for the Yellow Jackets as he blocked 10 Bulldog shots, grabbed six rebounds, and scored 11 points. Logan Joe scored 17 points and gathered in 7 rebounds to lead the team in both categories, while Nate Padilla with 13 points played a very steady game in support.
Payson 55 – Blue Ridge 50
The Yellow Jackets looked like they were going to win their first two 3A East games as they got off to a quick start against the Payson Longhorns Friday evening. Blue Ridge scored nine unanswered points over a 3-minute period and took an 11-2 lead. The Longhorns fought their way back and Blue Ridge held a 15-11 first quarter lead. Cesar Bonilla scored six points to lead the Yellow Jackets in the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets maintained their lead through the second quarter but Payson stayed close. Malakai Smith hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Blue Ridge a 27-20 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Payson edge closer and finally take the lead midway through the quarter 34-33. The lead see-sawed back and forth through the rest of the quarter and ended in a 40-40 tie going into the last period.
Nathan Padilla scored the first four points for the Yellow Jackets for a 44-42 lead which was erased by a 3-point shot by Payson’s Hatch Anderson. Logan Joe connected on a layup to give Blue Ridge their last lead at 46-45 with three minutes left in the game. Another 3-pointer by Payson, this time by James O’Grady, and the Longhorns once again surged ahead, The Yellow Jackets’ Jason Bonito hit a basket and two free throws with 1:38 remaining in the game to tie the score at 50 apiece. Turnovers and fouls by Blue Ridge closed out the game as the Yellow Jackets tried to get back into control of the score. It was not to be and the Longhorns hit five free throws down the stretch for the final score of 55-50 in favor of the visiting Longhorns.
Padilla with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Joe with 12 points led the Yellow Jacket attack for the game.
