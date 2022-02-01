In a week with three games in four days, Blue Ridge closed the week with a win. After starting with a loss to Show Low 71-59, the Yellowjackets faced fifth-ranked Holbrook and, though playing valiantly, lost 54-42. Friday’s game with Winslow went Blue Ridge’s way the whole game in a 76-28 win.
Holbrook 54, Blue Ridge 42
What started as a close game after a 12-11 first quarter lead by Holbrook turned into a more desperate situation for Blue Ridge as the Roadrunners scored the first 12 points of the second quarter and raced to a 33-22 halftime lead. Logan Joe with seven points and Nate Padilla with five paced the Yellowjackets in the first half.
Joe scored 12 points in the second half to bring Blue Ridge back within 7, but the Yellowjackets never mounted a consistent run of points to challenge. When they did get to within seven or eight, the Roadrunners’ Brandon Tapaha would strike with a 3-pointer to put the lead back to double figures.
Tapaha hit seven 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points. Joe’s 19 points led the Yellowjackets.
Blue Ridge 76, Winslow 28
Blue Ridge did not falter on scoring runs in its runaway victory. After falling behind 4-2 in the first minute, the Yellowjackets scored eight unanswered points for a 10-4 lead and never looked back. Two more runs of seven and nine points put them into a comfortable lead after one quarter 26-9. Seven different Yellowjackets scored in the first quarter led by Nate Padilla with seven points and Carson Rex with six.
Blue Ridge’s lead steadily grew in the second as the Yellowjackets consistently scored four to six points for every Winslow basket. A 17-8 advantage in the second gave Blue Ridge a 43-17 halftime lead. Padilla’s six points led the onslaught.
A nine-point run over the last half of the third quarter gave the Yellowjackets a 17-4 advantage in the period and a 60-21 lead going into the last period. Again, Padilla led the way with eight points.
The fourth quarter was much the same as the previous three as Blue Ridge outscored the Bulldogs 16-7. Joe with 11 second half points and Steven Halls added eight.
Nate Padilla with 21 points and Joe with 16 led the Blue Ridge attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.