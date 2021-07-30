With schools starting up all over the state so does high school football.
Blue Ridge High School is doing its part in getting the world turning again.
The Yellowjacket coaches and staff are bringing back the Camp of Champions to the White Mountains and hosting high school football programs from all over the state.
Visiting coaches and players had a chance to beat the heat as most of them are escaping 100 degrees on their home turfs.
Every coach praised the cool weather as their teams get the time to put in that extra work.
Schools from every level have picked Blue Ridge as a prime location to train, with the weather and elevation giving teams that extra edge they are looking for.
Big-name schools like the Desert Mountain Wolves, Basha Bears, Thunderbird Titans, Millennium Tigers, Cactus Shadows Falcons, Seton Catholic Sentinels and many others visit the White Mountains.
That also gives the student-athletes a chance to spread their wings and catch up with their peers.
With the success of The Camp of Champions it’s looking to be an annual event the White Mountain community can look forward to every spring.
