With fall in the air the buzz of football is back on the Mountain.
The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets will begin with their annual trip to California for training Camp. Then on Aug. 2 they’ll get started practicing here at home and will play their first game Aug. 27 at home versus the Safford Bulldogs.
As Blue Ridge football gets ready to roll so does the rich tradition that comes with Yellowjacket pride.
After a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season that saw an uncharacteristic early postseason exit for the Yellowjackets, the school district has implemented weekly precaution tests for the players and staff.
With new coach Jeremy Hathcock at the helm, the Yellowjacket faithful will feel a familiar buzz in the air.
Hathcock stated “this is my dream job” getting to walk in the footsteps of legendary coach Paul Moro.
Coaching Blue Ridge football “has always been a dream of mine. He’s the reason I’m a coach,” Hathcock said.
When Hathcock first started coaching he remembers trying to be like Moro then realized that Moro was a one-of-a-kind person in showing the love he had for each and every player he ever coached. He built them from kids to good family men in this small community, and that was truly a treasure, Hathcock remembers of the late Moro.
Moro planted a large coaching tree while here, passing his knowledge of the game on to every coach he worked with along the way.
With a new system and updated game plans built around the talent and personnel the team has returning it won’t take long to bring excitement back to Paul Moro Stadium.
Hathcock also recalls the smash-mouth days of the past but knows changing with the times is needed in today’s high school game.
Coming from Mesa Desert Ridge, the biggest change for Hathcock is not having 12 to 15 coaches working under him.
It’s been eight long years since Blue Ridge’s last state championship, which also was Moro’s last season with the Yellowjackets.
Moro would tell his players to focus on assignments and picture themselves making the play.
Hathcock recalls the first three state championships with Moro.
“Back then all we got was a little sign when you entered town saying ‘Home of the 3A state Champion.’ Now looking up at the Wall of Champions saying we started that foundation. A new group of student-athletes is waiting to shine ready to bring the Yellowjackets back to prominence,” he said.
With the new coach being a former Blue Ridge running back, fans should expect great things from the position.
The Blue Ridge offensive lines have always been a mantra in Yellowjacket success.
Working as a unit, never missing assignments and having flawless technique give the Jackets something other programs dream of.
With standout quarterback PJ London now being an NAU Lumberjack, the Yellowjackets look to retool that position.
Being a young team last season that felt the heartache of an early postseason defeat should light a fire in the returning players.
With plenty of letterman returning for the 2021 season, Blue Ridge will get the feel of days past. Last year’s schedule didn’t do the Yellowjackets any favors.
Teams will still circle the Yellowjackets on their schedule as they should. With the will and knowledge of Hathcock a Yellowjacket turnaround is coming.
No matter their size or weight the Yellowjackets will take on any challengers who stand in their path.
The Yellowjackets begin their path back to championship level at Paul Moro Stadium with all the legendary teams looking down on them from the Wall of Champions.
