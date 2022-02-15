The Blue Ridge girls basketball team just ran out of gas as the season ended with two losses to playoff teams Snowflake and Show Low.
Snowflake took an early lead and then kept adding to it as the Yellowjackets had no answers in a 54-16 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Megan Urbanski and Ramona Gregg led the Yellowjacket scoring with four points apiece.
At Show Low on Friday night, Chase Dazen began and ended the night with long 3-pointers, but in between it was all Show Low as the Cougars won 39-17.
Dazen’s six points led the Yellowjackets for the evening.
Blue Ridge boys lose 2
The Blue Ridge boys ended the season going into two hornet’s nests visiting Snowflake on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Show Low three days later on Friday.
The Yellowjackets were faced with a win-or-stay home from the Arizona state tournament in both games.
Hanging around the No. 24 ranking all year, which is the magic number to make the playoffs, the Yellowjackets lost both games and slipped to No. 27 in the season-ending poll.
Blue Ridge played gamely against 3A East first-place Snowflake, but did not have enough firepower to run with the Lobos.
Reid Granillo scored 20 points in the 53-36 loss on 6-for-9 attempts from 3-point range, but it wasn’t enough to offset the balanced scoring for Snowflake.
The Yellowjackets came out strong against the Show Low Cougars on Friday and played inspired ball all evening. Falling behind early by six points, Blue Ridge clawed back and remained within four points most of the game.
A 3-pointer by Carson Rex at the end of the first quarter and another one by Logan Joe at the end of the second kept the deficit at four, 25-21, at the half.
The Yellowjackets took a brief lead halfway through the third period 30-29 on a 3-pointer by Malakai Tessay-Smith.
Show Low stormed back to take a four-point lead after three quarters 39-35.
The fourth quarter was back and forth between two- and six-point leads for the Cougars, but after Show Low scored to make the score 51-44 with just under three minutes to play, Blue Ridge fouled to stop the clock and tried to pull back into the game.
Show Low did not cooperate as it hit on 11 of 12 free throws to salt the game away and won by a 62-51 score. Nate Padilla with 14 points and Logan Joe with 10 led the Yellowjacket attack.
