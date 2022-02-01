What a week for the Blue Ridge girls with three games and all against top 10 teams in the 3A rankings.
First came No. 8 Show Low and a 42-16 loss.
Then came top-ranked Holbrook and No. 4 Winslow. The ranked Roadrunners were missing a few players because of recent illnesses and the Yellowjackets made a good run but ended with a 44-36 loss.
Winslow came to town Friday and couldn’t be slowed down as it raced to a 61-37 victory. Even though Blue Ridge plays three games this week, it won’t be against all top 10 teams, which gives the Yellowjackets some hope for a win or two.
Holbrook 44, Blue Ridge 36
Behind Taylor Tenijieth’s seven points, the Yellowjackets raced to a 12-7 first quarter lead. The Roadrunners roared back to tie the score at 14 three minutes into the second quarter and with 1:10 left in the first half, Ramona Gregg tied the game once again at 16. Then steals and fouls gave Holbrook the lead 22-16 going into the second half.
After Holbrook increased the lead to 26-16, the Yellowjackets fought their way back. Anya Adams came off the bench and scored five points to bring Blue Ridge to a 23-28 deficit. Aniya Paxson scored following an Adams steal and Blue Ridge trailed by three halfway through the third quarter 28-25. The Roadrunners built the lead back to six before Paxson hit two free throws to bring the score to 31-27 going into the final period.
Megan Urbanski scored on a layup off a steal and with seven minutes remaining, the Yellowjackets climbed back into a 31-29 deficit and forced a timeout by Holbrook. Whatever the coach said to his Roadrunners worked and they charged to a 36-31 lead.
Then it was time for coach Kyle Willis to get in the act. After a Yellowjacket timeout, Blue Ridge came back to tie the game at 36 on two free throws by Tenijieth and three free throws by Paxson. With 2:15 left the score was all even.
Holbrook’s experience showed during the last two minutes as a 3-pointer and five free throws sealed the Roadrunner victory.
Tenijieth with nine points and Hamblin and Gregg with eight each led the Yellowjacket attack. Gregg with eight rebounds and Tenijieth and Charese Dazen with five apiece led Blue Ridge in that department.
Winslow 61, Blue Ridge 37
The fourth-ranked Bulldogs came to town prepared to show that they deserved a higher ranking than their rivals Holbrook. The Bulldogs put a full-court press on the Yellowjackets and scored on almost every possession they had in the first quarter. The visitors from Winslow raced to an 18-0 lead before Charese Dazen scored for the Yellowjackets. The Bulldogs then scored six more points for a 24-2 first quarter lead.
Blue Ridge didn’t give up and scored eight of the first 10 points of the second quarter to close to 26-10, but it was as close as the Yellowjackets were to get. Winslow ran out to a 45-16 halftime lead. The third quarter was much the same and the lead was 30 at the end of the period, 57-27. The Yellowjackets outscored the Bulldogs 10-4 in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was just too much for the underdog Blue Ridge team.
Aniya Paxson with eight points and Taylor Tenijieth with seven led Blue Ridge scoring while Ramona Gregg led in rebounding with 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.