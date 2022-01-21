The Blue Ridge girls basketball team started the week with a 48-23 loss to highly regarded Winslow but rebounded to win two games for the week. The Yellow Jackets defeated Northland Prep 41-32 and then ran away from 16th ranked Payson 52-35 to garner their first 3A East win and bring their overall record to 7-10. The 3A wins bookended a 41-32 road win over Northland Prep Academy (Flagstaff).
Winslow 48 – Blue Ridge 23
The Bulldogs from Winslow, ranked seventh in Arizona 3A schools, dominated the visiting Yellow Jackets with a stifling defense and a 20-point first quarter. Megan Urbanski scored nine points for Blue Ridge while Ramona Gregg and Taylor Tenijieth rebounded well with 11 and nine respectively. The Yellow Jackets never recovered from the 20-5 lead the Bulldogs held after one quarter.
Blue Ridge 41 – Northland Prep 32
The Yellow Jackets bounced back against Northland Prep in Flagstaff with a 41-32 victory. Trailing after the first quarter 11-5, Blue Ridge stormed back to take a 19-16 halftime lead behind six points by Ashlyn Smith. The Yellow Jackets increased their lead to nine after three quarters at 27-18 and then countered Northland’s 14 fourth quarter points with 14 of their own to walk away with the win.
The key to the victory was a balanced attack led by Aniya Paxson and Taylor Tenijieth each with 8 points while Leilani Hamblin, Charene Dazen, and Smith all scored 7 apiece. Tenijieth grabbed 11 rebounds and four steals while Paxson and Hamblin each had four steals apiece.
Blue Ridge 52 – Payson 35
The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets entered the game against the 16th ranked Payson Longhorns ranked 26th in Arizona 3A school as the underdog. Someone forgot to tell Ramona Gregg as she scored a season high 24 points, 18 in the second half, as the Yellow Jackets corralled the Longhorns, 52-35. Aniya Paxson and Gregg each scored six in the first quarter to pace the Yellow Jackets to a 15-3 lead. The Longhorns came back to cut the lead to 16-11 midway through the second quarter, but Blue Ridge ran off a 5-point run and led at the half 22-13.
Gregg then took over the game and countered every Longhorn shot at the lead. Scoring eight points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth, she held off the Payson attack. Getting assists from Charene Dazen, Taylor Tenijieth, and Leilani Hamblin, the team rode Gregg’s hot hand to the convincing victory. Paxson with 12 points supported Gregg’s superb performance as did Tenijieth with six rebounds and four blocked shots.
