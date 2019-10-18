LAKESIDE —Blue Ridge racked up 398 offensive yards and overcame a 14-7, second-half deficit in a 28-14 win against visiting Show Low at Paul Moro Stadium on Friday, Oct. 11.
Yellow Jacket junior quarterback P.J. London completed 16 of 26 passes for 206 yards and he ran for 98 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
Show Low took the lead on a 10-yard TD run by Cal Fawcett and Blue Ridge tied the game after a 10-yard TD run by Damon Mitchell.
Hershall Gregg led Blue Ridge on defense with 18 total tackles. and he caused a fumble. Ryan Cox (13 tackles) and Austin Slaughter each had a sack.
The Yellow Jackets took advantage of four Show Low turnovers.Senior Jimmy Wallace, who led Blue Ridge with eight catches for 127 yards, had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
Dimitri Muncy, a junior, recovered two fumbles.
The Jackets improved to 6-2 overall, 2-1 in the 3A East while the Cougars drop to 3-4, 0-2 in region play.
Blue Ridge has a bye week this week.
Tonight Show Low will play host to Payson in a 7 p.m. game.
