PINETOP —All golfers are invited to play the 36th Annual Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament to be held at White Mountain Country Club on Sunday, October 11, 2020. This is a timed start beginning at 10:30 AM at ten-minute intervals to allow for social distancing, said Tournament Director Colby DeWaters, PGA golf professional. Singles, teams, couples, men, and ladies are invited to play. “Public is welcome to play here during this tournament,” said Colby DeWaters, golf pro at White Mountain Country Club, “golfers of all skill levels are invited.”
The tournament includes eighteen-holes of golf, a cart, snacks, prizes, awards, box lunch, drinks, and a tax-deductible donation to the scholarship fund. Entry fee is $125.00. Hole prizes plus a split-the-pot hole, mulligans, magic putt, and gimmies will be available. Chance to win a new 2020 Chevy Equinox for first hole in one on hole #12 at WMCC (Donated by Horne Auto Center). Free golf club for every player in the event is being donated by Tee Prize.com.
Entry forms are available now at www.blueridgescholarship.com and at the golf shop at White Mountain Country Club telephone (928) 367-4913.
This year the tournament will include a Ladies Flight. All members of the Ladies teams will be women. Singles, couples, and foursomes are welcome. Instead of a banquet after the tournament, golfers are invited to watch score results on a big screen, said DeWaters.
“All proceeds go to scholarships for Blue Ridge High School graduates who attend college or technical school”, said Stephanie Irwin, Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund treasurer. Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization registered with the Internal Revenue Service since 1983, Irwin said, donations of cash or merchandise is tax-deductible. U.S. Internal Revenue Service Tax ID Number 86-0450316 for donations.
This annual tournament is held in honor of Lupe Acevedo who spent his life teaching, coaching, and providing scholarships for Blue Ridge High School students. Major sponsor of the golf tournament is Summit Healthcare.
Tournament director is Colby DeWaters telephone 928-367-4913. He is the golf professional at White Mountain Country Club, 3644 Country Club Circle, Pinetop AZ 85935. Driving directions: State Highway 260, one mile south of Pinetop, the entrance is at the Country Club Circle signpost.
