The Blue Ridge softball team only got in two road games in before the season was suspended due to cononavirus concerns in mid-March.
The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 16-3 win at Ganado on Feb. 26 then dropped a close-6-5 decision at Safford on March 10.
Seniors Makenna Thompson and Summer Benally and freshman Jessica Wallace each had two hits and two RBI’s to lead an eight-hit effort for the Jackets in the season opener. Junior Dayle Reed (1-4) had a double and an RBI. Drew Colwell, a junior, also drove in a run.
Blue Ridge junior pitcher Michelle Basinger allowed three hits and three runs, one earned, and she struck out five over the first three innings for the win. Kaitlyn Johnson, also a junior, notched one strikeout in the two final scoreless, hitless innings.
Safford’s Bulldogs got eight hits, three for extra bases, in the 6-5 win on March 10.
