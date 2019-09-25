The Blue Ridge varsity boys soccer team won all four games to take first at the Show Low Invitational on Sept. 13-14.
Nevada’s Green Valley also won all four games but finished second to the Yellow Jackets in the final tally, 41-40. Neither team faced each other during the two-day event. Faith Lutheran (Nev.) was third with 34.
The scoring system rewarded wins, points scored (up to four) and shutouts (one point). Teams were awarded three points for a tie and one point was deducted for any red flags incurred.
Blue Ridge defeated Tucson Desert Christian (8-0) and St. Johns (10-1) on Friday, then beat Faith Lutheran (5-1) and Snowflake (5-3) on Saturday. Green Valley defeated Snowflake, Show Low, Page and Grand Canyon during the tournament.
Holbrook (29), with wins against St. Johns, Grand Canyon and Round Valley, took fourth in the team standings.
Benson (26) took fifth, St. Johns (24) was sixth, Round Valley (21) was seventh and Snowflake (14) was eighth in the standings.
Show Low Invitational
Friday, Sept. 13
Blue Ridge 8, Tucson Desert Christian 0
Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 5, Show Low 0
Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 5, Snowflake 0
Round Valley 3, Page 1
Green Valley (Nev.) 7, Snowflake 1
Round Valley 4, Grand Canyon 0
Blue Ridge 10, St. Johns 1
Green Valley (Nev.) 1, Show Low 0
Holbrook 4, St. Johns 3
Holbrook 6, Grand Canyon 4
Benson 2, Desert Christian 1
Benson 1, Page 0
Saturday, Sept. 14
St. Johns 4, Benson 1
Blue Ridge 5, Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 1
Show Low 3, Round Valley 1
Blue Ridge 5, Snowflake 3
St. Johns 5, Tucson Desert Christian 2
Holbrook 4, Round Valley 1
Desert Christian 3, Show Low 0
Snowflake 9, Holbrook 3
Green Valley (Nev.) 8, Page 0
Benson 3, Grand Canyon 2
Green Valley (Nev.) 8, Grand Canyon 0
Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 8, Page 0
