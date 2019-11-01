Jackets rout Cowboys 8-0 in first round of state playoffs

Blue Ridge junior Michael Littleman sets up a shot on goal as three Willcox defenders converge during the Yellow Jackets’ 8-0 win in the first round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2A Fall Soccer Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Blue Ridge takes on Bisbee in Friday’s semifinals at Gilbert Williams Field High School. Chino Valley and Camp Verde square off in the other semifinal on Nov. 1. The semifinal winners play for the state title at WFHS at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Boys Soccer

Championships

Wednesday, Oct. 20

First round at high seeds

No. 1 Blue Ridge 8, No. 8 Willcox 0

No. 4 Bisbee 7, No. 5 St. Johns 2

No. 3 Camp Verde 2, No. 6 Show Low 1

No. 2 Chino Valley 2, No. 7 Snowflake 1 (OT)

At Gilbert Williams Field High

Friday, Nov. 1

Semifinals

Blue Ridge vs. Bisbee, 1 p.m.

Chino Valley vs. Camp Verde, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m

