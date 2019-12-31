The Show Low boys are off to a 7-2 start to the season and 3A East rivals Winslow is 12-4 and Holbrook is 10-4, but both the Bulldogs and Roadrunners are 5-1 in regular-season play while the Cougars are 4-2.
Snowflake is 9-7, 4-1 in the regular season, Blue Ridge is 1-3 (all in the regular season) and Payson is 2-10 (0-5) at the Christmas break.
Blue Ridge and Show Low are competing in the White Mountain Holiday Classic at BRHS this weekend, Jan. 2-4.
Among 2A North teams, St. Johns has the best record at 8-2 overall. Alchesay is 6-2, Sanders Valley is 2-3, Pinon is 2-7, Hopi is 1-6 and Round Valley is 1-7. Alchesay is 4-0 in regular-season games and St. Johns is 3-1.
Alchesay and Round Valley are competing in this weekend’s Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic on Jan. 2-4.
The area 1A teams both have more losses than wins with the season barely under way. Mogollon, of the 1A Central, is 4-6 overall, 3-3 in the regular season while Dishchii’Bikoh of the 1A East is 5-9, 1-5.
Regular-season games resume in earnest, and the Arizona Interscholastic Association will release the first prep rankings of the season, on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Dec. 17
Snowflake 64, Florence 62
Malik Payton scored 26 points for the Gophers but the Lobos won a close 3A non-region contest, 64-62, at Florence on Dec. 17.
Florence had four players score in double figures. Regen Terry had 14, Danny Cetta had 12 and Eddie Chappell scored 10.
Dec. 13
Miami 61, Dishchii’Bikoh 42
Miami sophomore Gabe Escobedo and senior Brian Goss combined to score 28 points to lead the Vandals to a 61-42 win against visiting Dishchii’Bikoh in a non-conference game on Dec. 13.
Dec. 11
Dishchii’Bikoh 85,
Holbrook Indian 34
Senior Roger Lupe scored 18 points to lead four Wildcats in double figures and Dishchii’Bikoh to an 85-34 win at Holbrook Indian School on Dec. 11.
Leaundre Lupe, a freshman, scored 12 points, freshman Jurrell Dale had 11 and senior Corleone Dupris added 10.
Angelo Duncan (eight points), a junior, led the visitors with seven rebounds.
Casey Billy, a senior, led Holbrook Indian with 12 points.
Dec. 10
Alchesay 91, Many Farms 33
Alchesay’s Ryan Quintero and Malachi Harris combined to score 50 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead the Falcons to a 91-33 win at Many Farms in the 2A North opener on Dec. 10. Alchesay led 47-16 at the half.
Falcons Eugene Walker, Alvin Declay and Davin Parker were all in double figures with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Quintero hit five treys and led all scorers with 27 points.
Corbin Begay led the Lobos with 18.
Florence 90, Blue Ridge 68
LAKESIDE — Florence juniors Malik Payton and Eddie Chappell combined to score 47 points to lead the Gophers to a 90-68 win at Blue Ridge on Dec. 10.
Round Valley, Greyhills 42
Dalin Peters scored 10 points to lead nine Elks in the scoring column in a 45-42 win in a non-conference game on Dec. 10. Kyrene Clark, Anders Kauli and Owen Young scored eight, seven and six points, respectively for Round Valley.
Greyhills led 26-22 at halftime.
Derrickson Begeshe and Colton scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Knights in scoring.
St. Johns 66, Hopi 49
Preston Wilson led four Redskins in double-figure scoring with 17 points in St. Johns’ 6-49 win against visiting Hopi in the teams’ 2A North opener on Dec. 10.
Kyran Lee and Brady Overson each scored 14 points; Nick Patterson had 13.
I. Lomayaktewa scored 16 points to lead the Bruins. A. Lomayestewa hit four three-pointers and scored 14 for the visitors.
Chinle 76, Show Low 50
CHINLE —Cooper Burbank scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats to a 76-50 win against visiting Show Low in a 3A non-region game on Dec. 10.
Curtis Begay scored 14 points and Corey Nakai had 12 as 10 Wildcats scored in the game.
Thadeus Carlyon and Colton McGinnis scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, for the Cougars.
Dec. 6
Fountain Hills 61, Show Low
Shane Davenport hit five first-half threes and led Fountain Hills with 24 points for a 61- win against the Cougars in a 3A non-region game at Show Low Junior High on Dec. 6.
Quinton Langworthy scored 13 points and Dion Doka added 10 for the Falcons.
Thadeus Carlyon led Show Low with 17 points and Keegan Clark added 12.
Dec. 5
Mogollon 58, Round Valley 41
HEBER — Mogollon senior Porter Martineau scored 16 points and junior Caden Owens added 14 to lead the Mustangs to a 58-41 win at Round Valley in a non-conference game on Dec. 5.
Tyler Owens was also in double figures for the Mustangs with 12 points. Blayk Kelton added eight.
Anders Kauli led the Elks in scoring with 15 points. Kaden Puzas added 11 and Dalin Peters had nine.
Dec. 4
Show Low 76, Tuba City 43
Colton McGinnis led four Cougars in double figures with 32 points in a 76-43, 3A, non-region win at Tuba City on Dec. 4. Show Low led 36-25 at the half.
Keegan Clark hit three three-pointers and scored 15 points, Thadeus Carlyon had 12 and Miguel Belarmino added 11 for the Cougars.
Justin Begody and Papsiya Lomayestewa led the Warriors in scoring with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Dec. 3
St. Johns 60, Mogollon 57 (OT)
Kyran Lee led a balanced Redskin scoring attack with 18 points in a 60- win against Mogollon on Dec. 3.
Nick Patterson came off the bench to score 10 points, including eight in the second half. Graham Nielsen also had 10 points.
Caden Owens led the Mustangs with 25 points. He was eight-for-eight from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime.
Show Low 69, Round Valley 28
EAGAR — Thadeus Carlyon scored 17 points, all in the first half, to lead 11 Cougars in the scoring column in a 69-28, non-conference win at Round Valley on Dec. 3.
Colton McGinnis scored 10 points while Trent Lewis added eight.
Anders Kauli and Kolby Eagar each had 10 points to lead the Elks. Kaden Puzas chipped in six.
Nov. 30
Alchesay 59, San Carlos 34
Malachi Harris scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to a season-opening, 2A non-region, 59- win at San Carlos on Nov. 30. Alchesay pulled away with a 27-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Elisha Walker and Ryan Quintero scored eight and seven points, respectively for Alchesay.
Reppert Cassadore III had nine points on three treys to lead the Braves.
Nov. 26
Show Low 58, Mogollon 35
HEBER — The Cougars built a 21-5, first-quarter lead on the way to a 58-35 win in a season-opening, non-conference game at Mogollon on Nov. 26.
Show Low seniors Colton McGinnis and Keegan Clark led the Cougars in scoring with 21 and 10 points, respectively. Miguel Belarmino had eight points and Thadeus Carlyon scored seven.
Mogollon senior Porter Martineau and junior Caden Owens scored 11 points each to lead the Mustangs.
