Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Boys Soccer
Championships
Wednesday, Oct. 20
First round at high seeds
No. 1 Blue Ridge 8, No. 8 Willcox 0
No. 4 Bisbee 7, No. 5 St. Johns 2
No. 3 Camp Verde 2, No. 6 Show Low 1
No. 2 Chino Valley 2, No. 7 Snowflake 1 (OT)
At Gilbert Williams Field High
Friday, Nov. 1
Semifinals
Blue Ridge 9, Bisbee 1
Chino Valley 3, Camp Verde 0
Saturday, Nov. 2
Championship
Blue Ridge 3, Chino Valley 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.