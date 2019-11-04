Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Boys Soccer

Championships

Wednesday, Oct. 20

First round at high seeds

No. 1 Blue Ridge 8, No. 8 Willcox 0

No. 4 Bisbee 7, No. 5 St. Johns 2

No. 3 Camp Verde 2, No. 6 Show Low 1

No. 2 Chino Valley 2, No. 7 Snowflake 1 (OT)

At Gilbert Williams Field High

Friday, Nov. 1

Semifinals

Blue Ridge 9, Bisbee 1

Chino Valley 3, Camp Verde 0

Saturday, Nov. 2

Championship

Blue Ridge 3, Chino Valley 0

