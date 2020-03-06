PRESCOTT VALLEY — It was a family affair for the Mogollon High wrestling team when they competed at the AIA Division 4 Wrestling Championships on Feb. 14-15. Three brothers — Cael, Malaki and Timmy Porter — wrestled in state-title bouts to lead their team to fourth overall in the team standings.
Cael Porter, a sophomore, edged Morenci junior Marcus Morales 5-4 in the state championship bout to win his first state wrestling title and finish 51-6 on the season.
“I never wrestled (Morales) before. My brothers wrestled him last year. He was hard to take down,” Cael Porter said. “It was 5-4 with 30 seconds to go. I knew I had to grab a leg and so I just jumped in and held on for dear life.”
Porter won championships at the Joseph City and Mogollon Invitationals in January, and he won the sectional title on Feb. 8.
“I just put in the work coaches helped me out a lot,” said the sophomore.
Twin brother Malaki Porter took second at 138 and older brother Timmy Porter, a senior, was second at 160. Both lost close title bouts to a pair of brothers from Eloy Santa Cruz, which went on to post five champions and win the state title.
Wyatt Ogle (33-3) defeated Malaki Porter (53-7) by a 5-2 decision in the 138 title bout. Hunter Ogle (48-3) defeated Timmy Porter (18-2) by a 4-1 decision in the 160 title match.
Mogollon freshman Payton Reidhead (44-14) also placed for the Mustangs by finishing fifth at 113 pounds.
Despite a proud wrestling tradition, the fourth-place finish is the Heber school’s best finish in the state wrestling finals since a fourth-place finish in 2012, a year after the Mustangs won the Division 4 state championship in 2011.
“Last year we only had three people wrestling. This year we have a few more guys out here,” Cael Porter said. “My coaches put in the effort, we put in the time and got into condition and it all worked out.”
Mogollon had eight wrestlers qualify for the state tournament after hosting a tough D4 Sectional 3 tournament on Feb. 8. Santa Cruz also dominated to win the team title at the sectionals.
Santa Cruz won the state title with a whopping 199.5 points, Morenci finished second with 151.5, St. Johns (111) was third and Mogollon was fourth with 93.
