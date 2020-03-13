The St. Johns High School girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the AIA’s 2A state playoffs for the second consecutive year in February. The Redskins defeated two higher seeds in the state championship before bowing out to the eventual state champs.
After winning the 2A North regular-season title as well as the sectional tourney championship, the Redskins entered the state playoffs as the No. 11 seed, and got to host a conference play-in game on Feb. 18. St. Johns defeated No. 22 Lincoln Prep, 67-32 for a berth in the state tournament.
St. Johns, the No. 10 seed in the 16-team state tourney, defeated No. 7 Leading Edge Academy - Gilbert, 33-29 in the first round on Feb. 21. Leading Edge had beaten the Redskins in early December at the Round Valley Roundball Shootout.
St. Johns took a 13-5 lead after one quarter, but Leading Edge held the Redskins scoreless in the second and led by two at the half. Trachelle Johnson scored 12 points to lead St. Johns in the comeback victory, and Anna Villagomez added seven.
In the second round on Feb. 22, the Redskins knocked off No. 2 Bisbee, 42-26. After a close first half which ended with St. Johns up by two, the Redskins outscored the Pumas 25-11 in the second half to put the game out of reach. Brooke Patterson and JoAnn Wahl each scored 10 points to lead St. Johns. Trachelle Johnson scored nine points and Kinley Crosby added seven.
In the semifinals on Feb. 28, St. Johns’ season came to an end in a 49-36 loss to eventual state champion Thatcher, the No. 3 seed. Junior Cassidy Wakefield had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles.
The Redskins finish with a record of 25 wins and seven losses.
