QUEEN CREEK — The Benjamin Franklin Chargers amassed more than 300 yards of total offense and scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and on an interception return en route to a 43-21 win against visiting Snowflake on Friday, Aug. 30.
It was the Lobos’ second game played in valley heat to open the season. Snowflake opened the 2019 slate with an 8-7 win at Safford. The temperature was more than 100 degrees for the duration of last Friday’s game.
The Chargers jumped out to a 20-0 lead by midway of the second quarter. After the Lobos did get onto the scoreboard with an Ethan Ramage to Welcome Chapman touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half, Ben Franklin’s Danner Bowen returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a score and the Chargers led 28-7 at the half.
Snowflake’s two second half scores were also answered by Charger touchdowns as the home team maintained a comfortable lead.
Ben Franklin running back Ammon Warby scored on runs of 51 and 4 yards.
The Lobo offense was held to 179 yards. Ramage completed 14 of 29 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns — both to Chapman.
The Chargers improve to 2-0 and Snowflake drops to 1-1. Tonight the Lobos host Florence (1-0) in another 3A non-region game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
