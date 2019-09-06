Show Low senior quarterback Keegan Clark ran the football 10 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns and completed 6 of 7 passes for 160 yards and another score as the Cougars defeated visiting 4A Cottonwood Mingus Union 56-23 on Friday, Aug. 30.
Show Low, which amassed 485 yards of total offense, led 44-7 at the half.
The Cougars rushed for 325 yards. Cal Fawcett had 67 yards on seven carries. Talon Lester ran the ball three times for 43 yards and Jake Yeager had 41 yards and one TD on two totes.
Fawcet led the receiving corps with a 53-yard catch and he led the Cougars with 188 yards of total offense, and he added an interception on defense.
Trenton Beeler had 13 total tackles, including six solo, to lead Show Low. Anthony Avila and Fawcett had 12 tackles apiece. Ridge Lee had 11 tackles. Clark had 10 tackles. Avila recovered a fumble and Quinton Maxwell intercepted a pass.
Tonight the Cougars (2-0) host Thatcher (0-1), the three-time defending 2A state champion, for an interdivisional game. Last Friday, the Eagles lost 54-25 at American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.