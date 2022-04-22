April 15, 2022
Boys Division
100 Meter Dash
3 Lucas Webb Show Low High School 11.70
4 Nash Brewer Show Low High School 11.82
6 Jacob Altop Show Low High School 12.34
Riley Harlan Round Valley High School 12.46
Charlie Whiting Round Valley High School 13.06
Skyler Willis Round Valley High School 13.57
Cain Trimble Show Low High School 13.72
Weston Dyer Show Low High School 13.73
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 14.08
Kimball Boone Round Valley High School 14.23
Kyle Tate Alchesay High School 15.44
JC Nosie Alchesay High School 16.37
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 16.50
200 Meter Dash
3 Lucas Webb Show Low High School 23.76
5 Nash Brewer Show Low High School 24.48
Cj Serrano Show Low High School 24.63
Xxavier Golter Blue Ridge High School 25.35
Justin Warren Show Low High School 25.72
Jayden Waite Show Low High School 26.12
Preston Holm Round Valley High School 26.18
Anthony Seitz Blue Ridge High School 26.36
Bryant Gardner Round Valley High School 27.92
Kyle Tate Alchesay High School 30.91
Chace Quay Alchesay High School 32.05
JC Nosie Alchesay High School 33.85
400 Meter Dash
4 Steven Halls Blue Ridge High School 53.75
5 Kevin Flores Round Valley High School 54.23
6 Elam Antonelli Blue Ridge High School 54.73
Jacob Altop Show Low High School 55.59
Cj Serrano Show Low High School 56.45
Reid Granillo Blue Ridge High School 58.00
Peyton Adams Show Low High School 58.73
Jayden Waite Show Low High School 58.89
Weston Dyer Show Low High School 59.48
Anthony Seitz Blue Ridge High School 59.94
Brodee Finch Round Valley High School 1:07.15
Preston Myers Round Valley High School 1:08.83
Chace Quay Alchesay High School 1:10.01
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 1:21.23
800 Meter Run
1 Dallon Walker Round Valley High School 2:06.28
2 Ramon Enriques Round Valley High School 2:06.64
5 Connor Hyer Round Valley High School 2:18.60
6 Dallin Adams Show Low High School 2:19.16
Zeidyn Barker Show Low High School 2:23.20
Ryker Ellsworth Show Low High School 2:28.72
Dylan Nez Blue Ridge High School 2:30.98
Nate Kalat Show Low High School 2:36.75
Kakoa Upton Alchesay High School 2:41.01
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 2:46.25
Dillon Smith Blue Ridge High School 2:46.44
Ryan Case Alchesay High School2:51.80
1600 Meter Run
1 Jonathon Madrid Round Valley High School 5:02.00
2 Dallin Adams Show Low High School 5:02.36
Connor Hyer Round Valley High School 5:20.71
Dylan Nez Blue Ridge High School 5:28.29
Preston Myers Round Valley High School 5:33.75
Walker Williams Alchesay High School 5:38.44
Sawyer Hyer Blue Ridge High School 5:39.44
Nate Kalat Show Low High School 5:43.01
Max Freund Show Low High School 5:43.25
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 5:59.86
Ryan Case Alchesay High School 6:06.73
Calvin Morgan Show Low High School 6:13.82
3200 Meter Run
2 Rocky Brown Blue Ridge High School 11:08.40
5 Gabriel James Round Valley High School 11:32.89
Connor Lackey Round Valley High School 13:27.99
Calvin Morgan Show Low High School 13:36.20
Landon Slade Round Valley High School 13:41.12
110 Meter Hurdles
2 Ethan Beeler Show Low High School 18.77
3 Bryce Adams Show Low High School 18.79
5 Torren Davis Round Valley High School 19.67
Luis Chavez Blue Ridge High School 20.67
Alberto Diaz Blue Ridge High School 20.84
Cooper Capron Blue Ridge High School 20.86
Samuel Coffman Show Low High School 21.70
Manny Tello Blue Ridge High School 21.78
Peter Garcia Show Low High School 22.57
Ryan Pena Round Valley High School 22.76
300 Meter Hurdles
3 Bryce Adams Show Low High School 46.48
5 Ethan Beeler Show Low High School 47.66
6 Luis Chavez Blue Ridge High School 48.11
Torren Davis Round Valley High School 49.12
Alberto Diaz Blue Ridge High School 49.86
Samuel Coffman Show Low High School 51.12
Caden Fish Blue Ridge High School 52.05
Manny Tello Blue Ridge High School 52,64
Ryan Pena Round Valley High School 55.90
Peter Garcia Show Low High School 56.29
4X100 Meter Relay
3 Show Low High School 44.64
4 Round Valley High School 47.51
4X400 Meter Relay
2 Show Low High School 3:41.71
3 Blue Ridge High School 3:47.08
6 Round Valley High School 3:48.22
4X800 Meter Relay
1 Round Valley High School 8:33.22
3 Blue Ridge High School 9:01.58
5 Show Low High School 9:34.61
High Jump
2 Aaron Merrill Round Valley High School 5-08.00
4 Steven Halls Blue Ridge High School 5-06.00
5 Cohen Stoddard Show Low High School 5-06.00
Peyton Adams Show Low High School 5-02.00
Long Jump
2 Reid Granillo Blue Ridge High School 18-04.00
3 Elam Antonelli Blue Ridge High School 18-02.00
4 Lincoln Taylor Show Low High School 17-06.75
6 Xxavier Golter Blue Ridge High School 17-05.25
Seth Slaughter Blue Ridge High School 16-10.75
Aaron Merrill Round Valley High School 15-11.75
Justin Warren Show Low High School 15-11.75
Caden Fish Blue Ridge High School 15-10.25
Riley Harlan Round Valley High School 15-08.00
Bryant Gardner Round Valley High School 14-03.50
Landis Reed Alchesay High School 10-07.50
Chace Quay Alchesay High School 9-08.75
Triple Jump
2 Reid Granillo Blue Ridge High School 38-00.50
3 Seth Slaughter Blue Ridge High School 37-09.00
5 Samuel Coffman Show Low High School 36-03.50
6 Skyler Willis Round Valley High School 35-08.00
Lincoln Taylor Show Low High School 35-03.75
Aaron Merrill Round Valley High School 35-01.25
Kimball Boone Round Valley High School 32-11.50
Parker Haltom Show Low High School 32-02.00
Justin Warren Show Low High School31-05.00
Pole Vault
1 Jaxon Penrod Blue Ridge High School 13-01.00
3 Riley Harlan Round Valley High School 11-01.00
4 Eastyn Ellsworth Blue Ridge High School 10-07.00
5 Seth Gillespie Show Low High School 9-07.00
6 Alex Sherman Show Low High School 9-07.00
Skyler Willis Round Valley High School 9-01.00
Zachary Woolridge Blue Ridge High School 9-01.00
Samuel James Blue Ridge High School 9-01.00
Samuel Coffman Show Low High School 8-01.00
Discus
1 Quinton Maxwell Show Low High School 178-03.00
4 Keanu Clark Round Valley High School 119-03.00
6 Mykael Lupe Blue Ridge High School 108-04.00
Cain Trimble Show Low High School 103-02.00
Royer Gonzalez Blue Ridge High School 102-07.00
Andy Hoffmeyer Blue Ridge High School 90-00.00
Noah Whatley Round Valley High School 89-03.00
Joshua Davis Round Valley High School 85-11.00
Zeidyn Barker Show Low High School 85-08.00
Tyreke Gushoney Alchesay High School 83-02.00
Tom Schmidt Round Valley High School 80-05.00
Logan Robinson Blue Ridge High School 77-02.00
Darius Burnette Blue Ridge High School 72-05.00
Connor Clark Show Low High School 66-04.00
Javelin
1 Logan Joe Blue Ridge High School 135-08.00
4 Tom Schmidt Round Valley High School 113-06.00
5 Seth Gillespie Show Low High School 107-06.00
6 Cain Trimble Show Low High School 106-04.00
Noah Whatley Round Valley High School 94-06.00
Zeidyn Barker Show Low High School 93-09.00
Jonathon Madrid Round Valley High School 93-08.00
Nash Brewer Show Low High School 91-00.00
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 83-08.00
Joshua Davis Round Valley High School 79-04.00
Dillon Smith Blue Ridge High School 77-02.00
Jackson Knippers Blue Ridge High School 65-04.00
Kyle Tate Alchesay High School 65-01.00
Shot Put
1 Quinton Maxwell Show Low High School 58-03.75
5 Mykael Lupe Blue Ridge High School 39-00.25
Keanu Clark Round Valley High School 37-08.00
Cain Trimble Show Low High School 37-04.25
Andy Hoffmeyer Blue Ridge High School 35-00.00
Joshua Davis Round Valley High School 33-08.00
Royer Gonzalez Blue Ridge High School 33-04.25
Noah Whatley Round Valley High School 31-06.50
Tom Schmidt Round Valley High School 30-11.00
Darius Burnette Blue Ridge High School 29-10.00
Logan Robinson Blue Ridge High School 28-04.75
Ryan Pena Round Valley High School 28-02.00
Mykee Ivins Alchesay High School 24-10.25
Tyreke Gushoney Alchesay High School 24-05.50
Connor Clark Show Low High School 23-07.75
