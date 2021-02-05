White Mountain high school wrestling teams continued to do very well in last week’s dual competition.
Show Low scored three victories to move to 5-1 on the season.
Highlighting the Cougars’ competition was a 34-31 win against Florence Poston Butte on Friday, Jan. 29. Show Low began last weekend with a 49-27 win against Mesa Skyline and wrapped it up on Saturday with a 54-24 win against Queen Creek San Tan Foothills.
St. Johns defeated Winslow, 52-30, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and then beat Round Valley 66-12 on Thursday, Jan. 28 to remain undefeated on the season with four wins and no losses.
Snowflake is also unbeaten following the Lobos’ win against San Tan Foothills last Friday. The Lobos, who improved to 3-0, played host to Show Low on Thursday, Feb. 4. Last week’s home match against Payson was postponed until March 5 because of the snow.
High school wrestling
Dual match results
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Round Valley 27, Holbrook 24
106: Judah Pack (HOLB) over Peyton Finch (ROVA) (Fall 0:11) 113: Isaiah Aguilera (HOLB) over (ROVA) (For.) 120: Jackson McCall (ROVA) over Jason Ramirez (HOLB) (Dec 12-8) 126: Kinnly Colwell (ROVA) over Christopher Moore (HOLB) (Fall 2:26) 132: Morgan Orona (ROVA) over Hunter Love (HOLB) (Fall 1:31) 138: Marcus Oberriter (HOLB) over Isaac Dempsey (ROVA) (Fall 0:51) 145: Kade Hogle (ROVA) over Isaac Martinez (HOLB) (Fall 2:39) 152: Jacob Richards (HOLB) over Gage Baker (ROVA) (Fall 1:01) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Double Forfeit 182: Cutter Williams (ROVA) over (HOLB) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit
Saturday, Jan. 30
Show Low 54, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 24
106: Zemira Wilhelm (SHLO) over Jeremiah Slan (STF) (Fall 0:00) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Gabe Daly (SHLO) over (STF) (For.) 126: Logan Hanchett (SHLO) over (STF) (For.) 132: Mills Christian (SHLO) over Austin Maselli (STF) (Fall 0:00) 138: Andy Wilhelm (SHLO) over (STF) (For.) 145: Kasey Hunter (SHLO) over Danny MacIver (STF) (Fall 0:00) 152: David Robbleoth (STF) over (SHLO) (For.) 160: Rumaldo Pedraza (SHLO) over (STF) (For.) 170: Armoni Flores (SHLO) over Jesus Villalobos (STF) (Fall 0:00) 182: Robert Legler (STF) over Lucas Randal (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 195: Kaleb Hickson (STF) over (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 220: Nate Jones (SHLO) over Zeke Hodo (STF) (Fall 0:00) 285: Dylan Maselli (STF) over Carlyon Arius (SHLO) (Fall 0:00).
Morenci 63, Mogollon 18
106: Breck Williams (MJS) over (MOGO) (For.) 113: Noah Torres (MJS) over Cole Worsley (MOGO) (Fall 0:34) 120: Soloman Lucero (MJS) over Adrian Suarez (MOGO) (Fall 2:36) 126: Marcus Morales (MJS) over Ryan Ulmer (MOGO) (Fall 0:18) 132: Cael Porter (MOGO) over Michael Casillas (MJS) (Fall 1:51) 138: Payton Reidhead (MOGO) over Conrad Aguallo (MJS) (Fall 3:09) 145: John Provencio (MJS) over Keagan Porter (MOGO) (Fall 1:28) 152: Cody Torres (MJS) over Malaki Porter (MOGO) (SV-1 10-8) 160: Shawn Hudman (MJS) over Trextan Reidhead (MOGO) (Fall 3:00) 170: Kaden Summer (MJS) over Kardon Porter (MOGO) (Fall 0:11) 182: Fisher Porter (MOGO) over Andrew Chavez (MJS) (Fall 2:00) 195: Austyn Nelson (MJS) over (MOGO) (For.) 220: Trez Rodriguez (MJS) over (MOGO) (For.) 285: Jericho Sanchez (MJS) over (MOGO) (For.).
Friday, Jan. 29
Snowflake 65, San Tan Foothills 18
106: Norvin Avila (STF) over Daxton Harris (SNOW) (Fall 0:21) 113: Garrett Flake (SNOW) over (STF) (For.) 120: Troy Kinlicheenie (SNOW) over (STF) (For.) 126: Ky Owens (SNOW) over Austin Maselli (STF) (Fall 0:55) 132: Levi Uchytil (SNOW) over (STF) (For.) 138: Kyler Craner (SNOW) over Anthony Hood (STF) (Fall 1:11) 145: Rory Owens (SNOW) over Jarid Shumway (STF) (Fall 3:03) 152: Slade Fish (SNOW) over David Robbleoth (STF) (Fall 40:00) 160: Bradden Lewis (SNOW) over (STF) (For.) 170: Rev Brimhall (SNOW) over Jesus Villalobos (STF) (TF 15-0 2:00) 182: Payson Cardon (SNOW) over Robert Legler (STF) (Fall 1:48) 195: Bryce White (SNOW) over Kaleb Hickson (STF) (Fall 1:06) 220: Zeke Hodo (STF) over Clare Tyler (SNOW) (Fall 0:23) 285: Dylan Maselli (STF) over Ty Solomon (SNOW) (Fall 0:51).
Winslow 52, Mogollon 38
106: Alejandro Gomez-Ortiz (WINS) over (MOGO) (For.) 113: Max Foy (WINS) over Cole Worsley (MOGO) (Fall 2:00) 120: Izaiah Cordova (WINS) over (MOGO) (For.) 126: Adrian Suarez (MOGO) over Nick Curnutte (WINS) (Fall 3:32) 132: Ruan Ulmer (MOGO) over (WINS) (For.) 138: Cael Porter (MOGO) over Bryan Larsen (WINS) (Fall 5:12) 145: Payton Reidhead (MOGO) over Micah Johnson (WINS) (Fall 0:59) 152: Malaki Porter (MOGO) over Alan Colin (WINS) (Fall 2:14) 160: Trextan Reidhead (MOGO) over Kailar Charley (WINS) (Fall 3:09) 170: Izaak Padilla (WINS) over Kardon Porter (MOGO) (Fall 0:28) 182: Fisher Porter (MOGO) over Zach Shumway (WINS) (Dec 11-9) 195: Gage Thomas (WINS) over (MOGO) (For.) 220: Cylis Gonlzales (WINS) over (MOGO) (For.) 285: Aidan Lovato (WINS) over (MOGO) (For.) (MOGO Unsportsmanlike -1.0).
Show Low 34, Florence Poston Butte 31
106: Zemira Wilhelm (SHLO) over Shevy Landis-Ku (POBU) (Fall 0:00) 113: Brendon Berny (POBU) over Caleb Cisneros (SHLO) (Dec 11-4) 120: Cole Housley (SHLO) over Armando Herring (POBU) (Fall 0:00) 126: Logan Hanchett (SHLO) over Payton Gerdts (POBU) (Dec 6-4) 132: Mills Christian (SHLO) over Austin Hammond (POBU) (MD 18-9) 138: Hayden Gerritson (POBU) over Andy Wilhelm (SHLO) (MD 16-6) 145: Kasey Hunter (SHLO) over Joshua Furman (POBU) (Fall 0:00) 152: Kevin Colazo (POBU) over Kadin Goodman (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 160: Kristofer Carrillo (POBU) over Rumaldo Pedraza (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 170: Miles Hammond (POBU) over Armoni Flores (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 182: Lucas Randal (SHLO) over Ulysses Necochea (POBU) (Dec 8-2) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Nate Jones (SHLO) over Christopher Fowler (POBU) (Fall 0:00) 285: Kalob Holzinger (POBU) over Carlyon Arius (SHLO) (Fall 0:00).
Thursday, Jan. 28
St. Johns 66, Round Valley 12
106: Peyton Finch (ROVA) over (STJO) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Jackson McCall (ROVA) over Parker Johnson (STJO) (Fall 0:49) 126: Dion Perry (STJO) over Kinnly Colwell (ROVA) (Fall 5:23) 132: Wesley Scarbrough (STJO) over Morgan Orona (ROVA) (Fall 4:15) 138: Peter Casey (STJO) over Isaac Dempsey (ROVA) (Fall 0:30) 145: J.T. Richardson (STJO) over Kade Hogle (ROVA) (Fall 3:11) 152: Ren Crosby (STJO) over Gage Baker (ROVA) (Fall 1:29) 160: Jace Chlarson (STJO) over (ROVA) (For.) 170: James Thomas (STJO) over (ROVA) (For.) 182: Jacob Skousen (STJO) over Cutter Williams (ROVA) (Fall 1:40) 195: Slade Nevins (STJO) over (ROVA) (For.) 220: Kyson Price (STJO) over (ROVA) (For.) 285: Nicholas Patterson (STJO) over (ROVA) (For.).
Show Low 49, Mesa Skyline 27
106: Zemira Wilhelm (SHLO) over (SKYL) (For.) 113: Caleb Cisneros (SHLO) over (SKYL) (For.) 120: Gabe Daly (SHLO) over (SKYL) (For.) 126: Gabe Valdez-Duarte (SKYL) over Logan Hanchett (SHLO) (Dec 4-0) 132: Mills Christian (SHLO) over Joel Ellis (SKYL) (Dec 7-3) 138: Andy Wilhelm (SHLO) over Brett Barker (SKYL) (MD 16-2) 145: Kasey Hunter (SHLO) over Ethan Harrington (SKYL) (Fall 0:00) 152: Kadin Goodman (SHLO) over (SKYL) (For.) 160: Michael Sallas (SKYL) over Rumaldo Pedraza (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 170: Armoni Flores (SHLO) over Wayne Day (SKYL) (Fall 0:00) 182: Alex Sanchez (SKYL) over Lucas Randal (SHLO) (Fall 0:00) 195: Kyller Fitzpatrick (SKYL) over (SHLO) (For.) 220: Nate Jones (SHLO) over Lukas Varela (SKYL) (Fall 0:00) 285: Jesus Rocha Perez (SKYL) over Carlyon Arius (SHLO) (Fall 0:00).
Wednesday, Jan. 27
St. Johns 52, Winslow 30
106: Max Foy (WINS) over (STJO) (For.) 113: Alejandro Gomez-Ortiz (WINS) over (STJO) (For.) 120: Izaiah Cordova (WINS) over Parker Johnson (STJO) (Fall 0:22) 126: Dion Perry (STJO) over Nick Curnutte (WINS) (MD 13-2) 132: Wesley Scarbrough (STJO) over (WINS) (For.) 138: Peter Casey (STJO) over Bryan Larsen (WINS) (Fall 5:22) 145: J.T. Richardson (STJO) over Micah Johnson (WINS) (Fall 1:10) 152: Ren Crosby (STJO) over (WINS) (For.) 160: Jace Chlarson (STJO) over Kailar Charley (WINS) (Fall 1:35) 170: James Thomas (STJO) over Izaak Padilla (WINS) (Fall 2:28) 182: Jacob Skousen (STJO) over Zach Shumway (WINS) (Fall 3:05) 195: Gage Thomas (WINS) over Slade Nevins (STJO) (Fall 3:34) 220: Cylis Gonlzales (WINS) over Kyson Price (STJO) (Fall 2:26) 285: Nicholas Patterson (STJO) over Aidan Lovato (WINS) (Fall 1:48).
