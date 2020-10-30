The Show Low High School varsity volleyball team has won five of the past six matches during the mid-point of the season and appears to be solidly on track for another playoff season.
The Cougars were No. 19 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s volleyball rankings on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Twenty-four move on to the post-season.
After season-opening losses to Gilbert Christian and Mesa Eastmark, the season seemed to turn around for the Cougars, despite coming out on the losing side again, in a five-set marathon match at 3A East rival Blue Ridge on Oct. 13. The teams traded set wins back and forth until the fifth and deciding set, during which the Yellowjackets prevailed.
After that, the Cougars went to Winslow on Oct. 14 for a region doubleheader and came away with 3-0 and 3-1 wins. That was followed by another road win, 3-1, at Holbrook on Oct. 19.
Last week, Show Low played host to the East’s leading team, Snowflake, on Oct. 20 and lost 3-0, but followed that with a home win against Holbrook, 3-0, on Oct. 22. This week the Cougars traveled to Payson on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and won 3-1. Show Low played host to Blue Ridge on Thursday.
“I think we have a solid team this year,” head coach Melissa Brimhall stated in an email. “At this point, I see serving and passing as our strengths. I think this team is going to get better and better throughout the season.
“The success of this team requires all of the girls to work together and lift each other up,” Brimhall stated. “Our senior leaders are Addie Clark, who is an all-around athlete who can play any position. She is our hardest hitter and a strong blocker. Madison Taylor is another senior who has been working hard to improve her setting abilities and consistency. Hanna Bucholtz is a sophomore who has also made big strides in her serving and passing and will be a very important player for us moving forward.
“One of our team’s strengths this year is unity. They truly care about one another and it shows on the court. The main weakness of this team is that we are an overall young team without a lot of varsity experience. We only have two returning players from last year’s varsity squad (Addie and Madison), and two others were brought up from JV and received quite a bit of varsity-level playing time (Hanna and Halle Gibbens, a sophomore outside hitter). We are missing another returning player from last year, (junior) Tyann Wallentine, who is out for the season with an injury,” Brimhall said.
Rounding out the Cougar varsity lineup are: Natalee Hall, a sophomore defensive specialist/Libero, Emma Lewis, junior setter, Joslyn Garvin, senior middle blocker, Shea Paredes, junior outside hitter, Kyra Brogan, junior middle blocker, and senior right-side hitter Paige Garvin,
A resurgence in cases of COVID-19 has sidelined some teams, and the Cougars are playing with a sense of urgency.
“I think there’s always the concern hanging over our heads that it could all end at any time,” Brimhall stated. “We have softball and track players in the volleyball program, so many of them have dealt with a very abrupt end to their season last spring. I’m telling the players to play like it’s our last game because it very well could be.”
Show Low has three games left next week – at 2A Round Valley on Nov. 3, at Snowflake on Nov. 4, and at home in the regular season finale against Payson on Nov. 5.
Playoff teams seeded ninth through 24th will compete in 3A play-in games at the higher seeds on Nov. 10. The eight winners from the play-ins move on to face the top eight seeds in the state tournament, which begins on Nov. 14 and concludes on Oct. 21 at site(s) still to be determined.
