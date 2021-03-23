The painful memory of a 13-8 loss in last year’s 106-pound state title match fueled Cole Housley for the last 13 months.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the delay and extension of the season, meaning the Show Low senior had an extra month to work for his dream.
And Housley worked harder all year than he ever had to make sure he’d reach the top of the medal stand in his final attempt.
He did just that, going 4-0 in the AIA Division 3 state tournament at Poston Butte High on Thursday to close out a 16-0 campaign with the 113-pound championship.
He faced another stiff test in this year’s title bout and pulled out a 6-4 decision in overtime against Flagstaff Coconino’s Tony Hernandez. It was the second meeting of the season between the two.
In their regular season meeting, Housley clung to a one-point lead when he pinned Hernandez in the final period.
“It was a really tough battle,” Housley said. “He was in a lot better condition this time. Last time, he kind of gassed out a little bit. This time, he did what he needed to do, but so did I and it turned out (well).”
Housley needed just 34 seconds to pin Peoria’s Adan Palmer in the opening round. He posted a 15-4 major decision against Safford’s Anthony Garrobo in the quarterfinals. The Cougar added another first-period pin in the semifinals against Yuma’s Sabian Russell before capping off his perfect season.
He expected to win it all this year.
“Yeah,” he said. “I put in some more work (this year). I did a couple miles of extra running, so I’d run 6 to 10 miles most days.”
He was glad his dedication finally paid off.
“It means all the hard work I’ve been doing over the last couple of months has been worth it,” he said.
Housley said his practice partners really helped prepare him to be ready to finish strong this season, especially 138-pound junior Andy Wilhelm. Going against a bigger opponent like him helped make the lighter guys he was facing seem easier to deal with.
“It’s just like if you’re throwing a weighted baseball,” Housley said. “You’re arm gets used to throwing heavier, so you can throw a lighter one faster. It’s the same concept. “If you’re wrestling a bigger guy, you’ve got to deal with that weight and you get used to that and you wrestle someone your weight and it’s a little bit easier.”
He was one of six Cougars who qualified for state and one of four to reach the medal stand. Show Low finished ninth with 76 points, an improvement on its 13th place standing a year ago.
Show Low coach Eric Reed said nobody is surprised that Housley won the title.
“He’s been our rock all year long,” Reed said. “He’s been waiting to get back into the finals to finally do what he needed to do.”
Reed said Housley spent much of the season trying to figure out what weight class he should enter for the section and state tournament.
“Last year he had some bigger hurdles to jump getting into that weight class being a junior at 106,” Reed said. “Having to find the weight class he was going to be the best at this year took a lot of patience on his part.
“For him to be able to do what he did at multiple weight classes and have an unbeaten record is awesome.”
The Cougars had more state qualifiers this year than last.
“We had six (qualifiers) and that’s two more than we did last year,” Reed said. “Four out of the six placed, so I’m really happy with what we did as a team.”
Freshman Zemira Wilhelm placed third at 106. He beat Gilbert ALA’s Bergen Doolen 13-8 in the third-place match to finish 18-3 following a 4-1 loss in the semifinals to Mingus’ Brody Townsend.
Andy Wilhelm (17-4) placed third at 138. He won his first two matches before dropping a 6-3 decision against Coconino’s Cooper French (20-0) in the semifinals. He edged Isaac McKean 2-1 in the third-place match.
Show Low sophomore Logan Hanchett (11-6) placed fourth by decision at 126 to Snowflake junior Terrell Kinlicheenie. Kinlicheenie won the Div. 4 state title at 106 for Joseph City a year ago before transferring to Snowflake along with his freshman brother, Troy, who also finished third at 120 this year. Bryce White (195) also placed third for the Lobos. All went 3-1.
Ky Owens (132) tried to join them with a third-place medal but came up on the short end of an 8-6 decision in the third-place match against Shadow Mountain’s Zane Mallery.
Troy Kinlicheenie (15-3) pulled out a 5-3 overtime victory over Coconino’s Nickolas Phillips for third and Terrell Kinlicheenie (12-1) won 7-3 over Hanchett for third. White (16-4) pinned Greenway’s Jaiden Orono-Khaivilay for third.
Snowflake jumped all the way up from 37th place with 10 points in last year’s state tournament to sixth place with 82½ points this year.
The Lobos had nine state qualifiers and matched the four medal winners Show Low produced.
“For seven of our nine kids here, it was their first time to state,” said Snowflake coach Ken Owens. “It was their first adventure with it and they did really good. I’m really proud of them.”
Safford won its first team championship since 2016 with 124 points. Sahuarita (109½) finished second and Gilbert American Leadership Academy (98) third.
