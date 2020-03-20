EAGAR — Many top marks in Arizona Divisions 3 and 4 track and field were posted at the Round Valley Invitational on Friday, March 6, athough the event came about a week before the state’s track and field season was suspended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Show Low boys won the boys team title with 152 points. Payson (127) was second and Blue Ridge (75) was third.
New Mexico’s Rehoboth Christian won the girls title with 89 points. Round Valley (87) was second, Payson (85) was third, Show Low (77.5) was fourth and St. Johns (76) was fifth. The girls meet was very competitive, especially among the top three, and the top six teams scored at least 60 points.
St. Johns senior Kyran Lee won the triple jump with the best Division 4 performance this season, a distance of 42 feet, 5 1/4 inches. Mogollon junior Jayk Kelton posted the division’s third-best time in 2020 after clearing 41-7 3/4 for second.
St. Johns junior Eli Richins cleared 13 feet to win the pole vault. The mark is still second best this year in Division 4. Blue Ridge freshman Lydia Szabo won the 100 dash with a time of 12.90 seconds and she was first in the 200 with a 27.05. Szabo is ranked third in Division 3 in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Yellow Jacket teammate Kiera Smith, a senior, also won two events — the javelin throw with a distance of 92 feet and the triple jump with a jump of 32-10.
St. Johns senior Brooke Patterson and Mogollon sophomore Amethyst Valdez and both cleared 5-3 in the high jump for first and second at the Round Valley meet. Those marks also lead the state D4 rankings.
Elk junior Jessica Madrid ran the 3200 in 12:28.19 for first place at her home meet and for the third-best time in D4. She also won the 3200 with a time of 12:28.19.
Keyala Bevell, also an Elk junior, cleared 8 feet to win the pole vault and to tie for fourth-best in D4 so far this season.
Other local event winners at the meet included, in the boys meet: Blue Ridge junior Ethan Marbello (100), Round Valley freshman Dallon Walker (1600), the Blue Ridge 4x100 relay team of Marbello, Brandon Whatcott, Joey Jaurique and Tommy Pederson, Show Low’s 4x800 team of Reichen Cooke, Jacob Webb, Layne Perkins, and Beau Williams, Show Low senior Zachary Maxwell (shot), Show Low senior Anthony Avila (discus) and Show Low senior Colton McGinnis (long jump).
Other local girls’ event winners include: the Round Valley 4x100 team of Bela Salazar, Keyala Bevell, Ashley Whiting and Nikell Walker, Show Low senior Sydney Amos (shot), and St. Johns sophomore Kinley Crosby (long jump).
Crosby also cleared 32 feet, 2 1/4 inches for second in the triple jump at the Round Valley meet and the second best mark in D4.
Round Valley junior Kaleb Newby’s fourth-place, 11.58-second time in the 100 at his home meet ranks second in Division 4.
Elk sophomore Emma Young’s third-place throw of 100-5 ranks her second in the discus.
Round Valley Invitational
Track and field meet
Friday, March 6
Boys team scores — 1. Show Low 152, 2. Payson 127.5, 3. Blue Ridge 75, 4. Apache Junction 59, 5. St. Johns 42, 6. Ganado 39, 7. Round Valley 37.5, 8. Keams Canyon Hopi 36, 9. Chinle 30, 10. Mogollon 29, 11. Alchesay 16, 12. Holbrook 10, 13. Rehoboth Christian (N.M.) 5, 14. St. Michael 2.
Boys individual results
100 — 1. Ethan Marbello, Jr., Blue Ridge 11.51 seconds, 2. Keegan Clark, Sr., Show Low 11.53, 3. Lance Beckner, Sr., Payson 11.56, 4. Kaleb Newby, Jr., Round Valley 11.58, 5. Tommy Pederson, Sr., Blue Ridge 11.70, 6. Talon Izbicki, Sr., Apache Junction 11.83, 7. Jayk Kelton, Jr., Mogollon 12.08, 8. Jaylen Kelsey, Jr., Apache Junction 12.09.
200 — 1. Talon Izbicki, Sr., Apache Junction 23.99, 2. Lance Beckner, Sr., Payson 24.12, 3. Keegan Clark, Sr., Show Low 24.54, 4. Jovan Ortiz, Soph., Round Valley 25.03, 5. Jordan Harger, Sr., Payson 25.72, 6. Seth Slaughter, Fr., Blue Ridge 25.86, 7. C.J. Serrano, Fr., Show Low 26.00, 8. James Thomas, Soph., St. Johns 26.19.
400 — 1. Zander Gomez, Jr., Apache Junction 53.86, 2. Lance Beckner, Sr., Payson 54.23, 3. Marquez Smith, Jr., Ganado 55.48, 4. Jordan Harger, Sr., Payson 56.08, 5. Jacob Webb, Jr., Show Low 57.18, 6. Kylan Atkinson, Sr., Blue Ridge 58.36, 7. Jovan Ortiz, Soph., Round Valley 58.60, 8. Connor Hatch, Soph., Payson 58.72.
800 — 1. Marquez Smith, Jr., Ganado 2:13.65, 2. Layne Perkins, Soph., Show Low 2:17.29, 3. Damien Clark, Jr., Holbrook 2:17.68, 4. Leland Pooyouma, Hopi 2:22.46, 5. Nicklas Bayer, Jr., Apache Junction 2:23.00, 6. Shaun Pashano, Sr., Hopi 2:23.75, 7. Tristan James, Soph., Chinle 2:24.30, 8. Aslan Pouncy, Jr., Chinle 2:25.12.
1600 — 1. Dallon Walker, Fr., Round Valley 4:59.32, 2. Ramon Enriques, Soph., Round Valley 5:00.57, 3. Tyrall Roland, Jr., Hopi 5:01.95, 4. Beau Williams, Sr., Show Low 5:06.44, 5. Triston Billy, Jr., Alchesay 5:13.31, 6. Rocky Brown, Fr., Blue Ridge 5:18.25, 7. Manny Fredericks, Soph., Hopi 5:27.03, 8. Alexander Atkinson, Soph., Blue Ridge 5:28.53.
3200 — 1. Wayland Namingha, Hopi 11:01.09, 2. Aslan Pouncy, Jr., Chinle 11:16.09, 3. Tristan James, Soph., Chinle 11:17.54, 4. Silas Cromwell, Soph., Alchesay 11:53.81, 5. Steven Halls, Fr., Blue Ridge 11:59.11, 6. Rocky Brown, Fr., Blue Ridge 12:06.47, 7. Kyler Williams, Fr., St. Michael 12:52.78, 8. Michael Williams, Soph., Chinle 13:10.20.
110 hurdles — 1. Jack Baird, Sr., Show Low 16.97, 2. Keanu Dooline, Sr., Ganado 18.42, 3. Jordan Harger, Sr., Payson 18.62, 4. Braden Tenney, Fr., Payson 21.79, 5. Elias Paz Soldan, Fr., Payson 22.66, 6. Ethan Harvey, Soph., Ganado 22.81.
4x100 — 1. Blue Ridge (Ethan Marbello, Brandon Whatcott, Joey Jaurique, Tommy Pederson) 46.18, 2. Show Low (Keegan Clark, Talon Lester, Colton McGinnis, Layne Perkins) 46.89, 3. St. Johns (Afton Cox, Tucker Nielsen, Boaz Bastress, James Thomas) 48.58, 4. Payson (Trevor Cline, Hunter Stanfield, Porter Flake, Josh Reynolds) 49.30, 5. Rehoboth Christian (Garret Balok, Nathan George, Lane Etsitty, Pete Garcia) 50.92, 6. Chinle (Timothy Clark, Derice Honyumptewa, Gehrend Yazzie, David Yazzie) 51.73, 7. Hopi (Jeremy Lomavaya, Aiden Puhuyesva, Dylan Pattea, Leland Pooyouma) 52.71, 8. Ganado (Michael James, Koye Tsosie, Ethan Harvey, Shay Tully) 59.95.
4x400 — 1. Payson (Lance Beckner, Connor Hatch, Flake, Jordan Harger) 3:45.09, 2. Blue Ridge (Easton Denton, Marbello, Jaurique, Pederson) 3:45.10, 3. Apache Junction (Nicklas Bayer, Michael Jada, Nicolas Moorhead, Talon Izbicki) 3:48.20, 4. Show Low (Reichen Cooke, Beau Williams, Perkins, Jacob Webb) 3:48.71, 5. Chinle (Alejandro Gamero, D.Yazzie, Jonathan Robertson, Keyshawn Yazzie) 3:56.75, 6. Round Valley (Ramon Enriques, Dallon Walker, Riley Harlan, Trevor Wilson) 3:58.80, 7. Ganado (James, Byron Nez, Luey Chee, Marquez Smith) 4:01.42, 8. Holbrook (Parker Dush, Jeff Goldtooth, Damien Clark, Joshua Pack) 4:02.59.
4x800 — 1. Show Low (Cooke, Webb, Perkins, Williams) 9:03.23, 2. Hopi (Shaun Pashano, Manny Fredericks, Wayland Namingha, Tyrall Roland) 9:04.81, 3. Ganado (Smith, Nez, Chee, Cauy Curley) 9:21.35, 4. Payson (Owen Pippen, Hatch, Seth Redford, Jacob Fitzhugh) 9:21.40, 5. Blue Ridge (Steven Halls, Denton, Alexander Atkinson, Rocky Brown) 9:22.13, 6. Holbrook (Clark, Namath Gene, Myles Williams, Goldtooth) 9:34.04, 7. Chinle (Aslan Pouncy, Michael Williams, Tristan James, Caleb Holiday) 9:52.05, 8. Rehoboth Christian (Charles Lynch, Etsitty, Cody Henry, Garcia) 11:10.82.
Shot — 1. Zachary Maxwell, Sr., Show Low 47 feet, 2 inches, 2. Anthony Avila, Sr., Show Low 42-9, 3. Nicholas Patterson, Jr., St. Johns 40-7, 4. Quinton Maxwell, Soph., Show Low 40-4, 5. Nathan Jones, Jr., Show Low 39-11, 6. Elijah Jessop, Sr., St. Johns 39-2, 7. Ethan Wright, Sr., Apache Junction 37-0.25, 8. Marquis West, Soph., Ganado 35-10.
Discus — 1. Anthony Avila, Sr., Show Low 134-11, 2. Zachary Maxwell, Sr., Show Low 132-9, 3. Nathan Jones, Jr., Show Low 121-11, 4. Cody Arbogast, Sr., Apache Junction 119-6, 5. Quinton Maxwell, Soph., Show Low 119-3, 6. Michael Cline, Sr., Payson 111-4, 7. (tie) Cutter Williams, Jr., Round Valley 103-9 and Connor Faust, Jr., Payson 103-9.
Javelin — 1. Chris Lohman, Sr., Apache Junction 144-5, 2. Trevor Cline, Jr., Payson 132-10, 3. Brandon Steele, Sr., Alchesay 119-5, 4. Porter Flake, Sr., Payson 119-3, 5. Keegan Clark, Sr., Show Low 118-0, 6. Cael Denetdeel, Jr., Chinle 115-5, 7. Manuel Aguilar, Sr., Show Low 113-0, 8. Tyler Owens, Soph., Mogollon 111-8.
High jump — 1. Zackary Ludtke, Soph., Payson 6-1, 2. Hunter Lee, Jr., Payson 6-0, 3. Kylan Atkinson, Sr., Blue Ridge 6-0, 4. Blayk Kelton, Fr., Mogollon 5-10, 5. Bridger Harger, Jr., Payson 5-8, 6. Brandon Whatcott, Jr., Blue Ridge 5-6, 7. Ethan Harvey, Soph., Ganado 5-6, 8. Kakoa Upton, Soph., Alchesay 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Eli Richins, Jr., St. Johns 13-0, 2. Blayk Kelton, Fr., Mogollon 11-6, 3. Jacob Scarbrough, Jr., St. Johns 11-6, 4. Ty Applegate, Jr., Show Low 11-0, 5. (tie) Ely Ellsworth, Sr., Blue Ridge 10-6 and Jaxon Penrod, Soph., Blue Ridge 10-6, 7. Jayk Kelton, Jr., Mogollon 10-6, 8. Jacob Rihs, Jr., Round Valley 10-0.
Long jump — 1. Colton McGinnis, Sr., Show Low 19-7.5, 2. Trevor Cline, Jr., Payson 19-4.75, 3. Jaylen Kelsey, Jr., Apache Junction 19-2, 4. Talon Lester, Jr., Show Low 18-11, 5. Miguel Belarmino, Sr., Show Low 18-7.75, 6. Blayk Kelton, Fr., Mogollon 18-5.75, 7. Kaleb Newby, Jr., Round Valley 18-4.75, 8. Devin Fish, Jr., Blue Ridge 18-2.5.
Triple jump — 1. Kyran Lee, Sr., St. Johns 42-5.25, 2. Jayk Kelton, Jr., Mogollon 41-7.75, 3. Trevor Cline, Jr., Payson 40-3.75, 4. Devin Fish, Jr., Blue Ridge 38-11.75, 5. Porter Flake, Sr., Payson 38-9.5, 6. Hunter Stanfield, Soph., Payson 38-8.75, 7. Michael Jada, Sr., Apache Junction 37-11.5, 8. Miguel Belarmino, Sr., Show Low 37-3.
Girls team scores — 1. Rehoboth Christian 89, 2. Round Valley 87, 3. Payson 85.5, 4. Show Low 77.5, 5. St. Johns 76, 6. Ganado 65.5, 7. Blue Ridge 60, 8. Chinle 40, 9. Alchesay 17, 10. (tie) Mogollon 16 and Holbrook 16, 12. Apache Junction 13, 14. St. Michael 3.
Girls individual results
100 — 1. Lydia Szabo, Fr., Blue Ridge 12.90, 2. Cody Lynn Watson, Sr., Show Low 13.50, 3. Kara Meyer, Jr., St. Johns 13.62, 4. Tayla Heisler, Fr., Show Low 13.77, 5. Nevaeh Chee, Sr., Ganado 14.17, 6. MaKenzie Brade, Soph., Payson 14.19, 7. Regan Boro, Jr., Blue Ridge 14.24, 8. Jaden Miner, Jr., Apache Junction 14.40.
200 — 1. Lydia Szabo, Fr., Blue Ridge 27.05, 2. Grace Huizinga, Sr., Rehoboth Christian 28.83, 3. Kara Meyer, Jr., St. Johns 29.09, 4. Jaden Miner, Jr., Apache Junction 29.65, 5. Reshawna Curley, Soph., Chinle 29.79, 6. Nevaeh Chee, Sr., Ganado 29.83, 7. Jessica LaDuron, Soph., Apache Junction 29.84, 8. Audria Vestal, Soph., Rehoboth Christian 29.88.
400 — 1. Deana Curley, Sr., Ganado 1:07.30, 2. Noami Phillips, Soph., Rehoboth Christian 1:08.69, 3. Sara Jessop, Sr., St. Johns 1:09.57, 4. Melissa McNeil, Jr., Show Low 1:10.38, 5. Emily Garcia, 8th, Rehoboth Christian 1:11.65, 6. Riannon Wilson, Sr., Ganado 1:12.19, 7. Kiara Jaramillo, Jr., Round Valley 1:12.98, 8. Eden Pikaart, Fr., Rehoboth Christian 1:13.51.
800 — 1. Taylor Antone, Jr., Hopi 2:40.86, 2. Naomi Rustin, Sr., Alchesay 2:42.94, 3. Whitney James, Soph., Ganado 2:47.98, 4. Lasundari Baldwin, Fr., Ganado 2:53.11, 5. Autumn Lynch, Jr., Payson 2:54.83, 6. Gracie Williams, Jr., Show Low 2:55.84, 7. Melissa McNeil, Jr., Show Low 2:56.28, 8. Baylee North, Sr., Payson 2:56.93.
1600 — 1. Jessica Madrid, Soph., Round Valley 5:51.78, 2. Abigayle Nez, Soph., Holbrook 6:07.79, 3. Emily Garcia, 8th, Rehoboth Christian 6:08.38, 4. Anna Huizinga, Soph., Rehoboth Christian 6:10.74, 5. Whitney James, Soph., Ganado 6:19.44, 6. Lasundari Baldwin, Fr., Ganado 6:20.86, 7. Aubrie Mercer, Jr., Payson 6:23.72, 8. Amber Woody, Fr., St. Michael 6:31.76.
3200 — 1. Jessica Madrid, Soph., Round Valley 12:28.19, 2. Temyra Bia, Fr., Chinle 12:43.41, 3. Nevaeh Scott, Soph., Chinle 13:10.47, 4. Whitney James, Soph., Ganado 13:26.33, 5. Lasundari Baldwin, Fr., Ganado 13:30.94, 6. Monica Littleman, Fr., Chinle 13:35.94, 7. Cameron Nelson, Sr., St. Michael 13:38.81, 8. McKenzie Ball, Fr., Payson 13:39.91.
100 hurdles — 1. Grace Huizinga, Sr., Rehoboth Christian 18.43, 2. Lacey Wallace, Sr., St. Johns 19.08, 3. Emma Egan, Fr., Rehoboth Christian 19.68, 4. Sierra Belnap, Sr., Blue Ridge 20.12, 5. Megan Hinton, Sr., St. Johns 20.80, 6. Shalee Heron, Fr., Payson 21.17, 7. Merritt Fisk, Jr., Blue Ridge 21.80.
4x100 — 1. Round Valley (Bella Salazer, Keyala Bevell, Ashley Whiting, Nikell Walker) 55.58, 2. Show Low (Emma Lewis, Mary Layden, Tayla Heiser, Cody Lynn Watson) 55.83, 3. Payson (Emma Macnab, MaKenzie Brade, McKalya Taylor, Tyler Toone) 55.85, 4. Blue Ridge (Sierra Belnap, Regan Boro, Olivia Knippers, Lydia Szabo) 56.22, 5. Ganado (Nevaeh Chee, Riannon Wilson, Lindsey Sandoval, LaBelle LaFrance) 56.83, 6. Rehoboth Christian (Audria Vestal, Emma Egan, Shelby Arviso, Grace Huizinga) 57.82, 7. Alchesay (Deiah Anderson, Halle Anderson, Malita Malone, Chasity Rustin) 59.83, 8. Chinle (Keelyn Etsitty, Mia Charley, Oriana Begay, Koelle Etsitty) 1:04.10.
4x400 — 1. Rehoboth Christian (Egan, Naomi Phillips, Maggie Van Drunen, Anna Huizinga) 4:42.89, 2. Show Low (Riann Cluff, Layden, Watson, Lewis) 4:44.36, 3. Payson (Taylor, Robyn Wilson, Darby MacFarlane, Autumn Lynch) 4:49.85, 4. Ganado 4:51.09, 5. Round Valley (Jessica Soderberg, Whiting, Macey Madariaga, Bevell) 4:57.05, 6. Blue Ridge (Dalecy Billy, Natalie Larson, Corian Fielding, Emily Fogle) 4:57.92, 7. Holbrook (Alicia Tohannie, Mylee Demuth, Ciara Spencer, Sharadee Sands) 5:10.86, 8. Alchesay (D. Anderson, Bailey Kindelay, Malone, Andrea Suttle) 5:19.98.
4x800 — 1. Chinle (Nevaeh Scott, Mariah Bahe, Temyra Bia, Monica Littleman) 11:05.55, 2. Rehoboth Christian (Emily Garcia, Phillips, Daya Choudhrie, A.Huizinga) 11:11.46, 3. Payson (Lynch, MacFarlane, McKenzie Ball, Baylee North) 11:17.42, 4. Ganado (Lasundari Baldwin, Makaela Tanner, Whitney James, Jayla McIntosh) 11:25.06, 5. Holbrook (Abigayle Nez, Janae Todacheenie, Demuth, Cara Wilson) 11:37.07, 6. Hopi (Onielda Begay, Tuvasie Shelton, Jackisha James, Taylor Antone) 11:38.57, 7. Show Low (Star Florez, Gracie Williams, Emily Cooper, Layden) 11:39.69, 8. Alchesay (Naomi Rustin, Malone, Kindelay, Tristin Reidhead) 11:44.44.
Shot — 1. Sydney Amos, Sr., Show Low 35-5.5, 2. Faith Haught, Jr., Payson 31-11, 3. Tea Murray, Sr., Chinle 30-1, 4. Isabella Spear, Soph., Payson 29-3.5, 5. Alaina Diggs, Sr., St. Johns 28-10.75, 6. Eliana Smith, Fr., Ganado 28-5.75, 7. Autumn Cline, Jr., Payson 27-11, 8. Jade Knight, Sr., Holbrook 26-10.5.
Discus — 1. Faith Haught, Jr., Payson 118-2, 2. Sydney Amos, Sr., Show Low 100-9, 3. Emma Young, Soph., Round Valley 100-5, 4. Trinity Glasscock, Soph., Payson 98-2, 5. Shea Parades, Soph., Show Low 88-8, 6. Maricela Perez, Sr., Blue Ridge 88-1, 7. Tea Murray, Sr., Chinle 87-3, 8. Jaden Pack, Sr., Holbrook 84-11.
Javelin — 1. Kiera Smith, Sr., Blue Ridge 92-0, 2. Kenadee Bell, Jr., Round Valley 81-9, 3. Bella Salazar, Jr., Round Valley 80-11, 4. Brandy Edwards, Soph., Alchesay 80-7, 5. Jelina Jones, Sr., Apache Junction 74-11, 6. Autumn Cline, Jr., Payson 74-9, 7. Emily Lecher, Sr., Apache Junction 71-6, 8. (tie) Shea Parades, Soph., Show Low 71-3 and Kayla Cline, Soph., Payson 71-3.
High jump — 1. Brooke Patterson, Sr., St. Johns 5-3, 2. Amethyst Valdez, Soph., Mogollon 5-3, 3. Isabelle Gaytan, Sr., St. Johns 4-10, 4. Audria Vestal, Soph., Rehoboth Christian 4-10, 5. Mya Mercado, Fr., Payson 4-10, 6. Cody Lynn Watson, Sr., Show Low 4-10, 7. Mackenzie Merrill, Soph., Round Valley 4-8, 8. Anna Huinzinga, Soph., Rehoboth Christian 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Keyala Bevell, Jr., Round Valley 8-0, 2. Laylan Turner, Sr., Show Low 7-6, 3. Nikell Walker, Jr., Round Valley 7-0, 4. Ashley Whiting, Jr., Round Valley 7-0, 5. Camryn Lester, Soph., Round Valley 6-6, 6. Riann Cluff, Fr., Show Low 6-6, 7. Claire Hancock, Soph., Payson 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Kinley Crosby, Soph., St. Johns 14-11.25, 2. Grace Huizinga, Sr., Rehoboth Christian 14-2, 3. Brooke Patterson, Sr., St. Johns 14-1.75, 4. Amethyst Valdez, Soph., Mogollon 14-1, 5. Mya Mercado, Fr., Payson 13-9, 6. Bella Salazar, Jr., Round Valley 13-7.5, 7. Liberty Raban, Sr., St. Johns 13-4, 8. Camryn Lester, Soph., Round Valley 13-2.5.
Triple jump — 1. Kiera Smith, Sr., Blue Ridge 32-10, 2. Kinley Crosby, Soph., St. Johns 32-2.25, 3. Mya Mercado, Fr., Payson 29-5.5, 4. Maggie Van Drunen, Fr., Rehoboth Christian 28-1.75, 5. Abby Long, Fr., Payson 27-8.5, 6. Hannah Whipple, Sr., Mogollon 27-0.25, 7. (tie) Robynn Vande Krol, Sr., Apache Junction 26-5, and Lindsey Sandoval, Jr., Ganado 26-5.
