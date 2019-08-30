The Show Low varsity football team opened the 2019 season at Eagar Round Valley on Friday, Aug. 23, and came away with a 36-18 victory, snapping a two-game losing skid to the perennial 2A runners up.
The lead changed hands several times in the early going until the Cougar offensive line began to establish control of the line of scrimmage and the team rolled for nearly 400 yards ground on the ground.
One crushing scoring drive of 80 yards early in the second quarter featured a pair of fourth-down conversions and was capped by Zachary Maxwell’s 1-yard touchdown plunge and Cal Fawcett’s two-point conversion run, which put Show Low ahead to stay, 14-10.
Senior Keegan Clark, converted to quarterback from receiver this season, ran for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Fawcett ran the ball for 51 yards. Quinton Maxwell (10 carries, 16 yards), Zachary Maxwell and Manuel Aguilar each ran for a touchdown.
Senior linemen Anthony Avila and Ridge Lee not only opened holes for the ball carriers, but they each had a sack on defense. Avila led the Cougars in tackles with eight, including four solo. Keihin Canter assisted on seven tackles. Lee, who scored a safety with his sack in the end zone in the fourth quarter, Cal Fawcett and Trenton Beeler each had six total tackles.
Jacob Webb and Aguilar (five tackles) recovered fumbles.
Elk senior placekicker Sergio Camunez kicked a 41-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Show Low retook the lead with an 80-yard TD run by Clark on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage.
Round Valley’s Dylan Jordan ran 1 yard for a TD later in the first quarter and the Elks went ahead 10-6.
After Show Low went up 28-10, Marc Irigoyen scored on a 2-yard run with 9:53 left in the game and Jordan ran for the conversion to close the gap to 28-16.
The Elks are off this week and will host Eloy Santa Cruz in Eagar on Sept. 6.
Show Low has its home opener tonight as the Cougars host Cottonwood Mingus Union, a 4A team. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.