SHOW LOW — The Show Low Cougars won a thriller Tuesday night at home against longtime rival Snowflake, defeating the Lobos 16-13 in a high-scoring affair.
The Cougars started the game with their foot on the peddle and never let up, scoring in all but one inning.
Starting in the first inning, the Cougars jumped out to a 2-1 lead thanks to Ryan Kishbaugh and Bryce Reidhead getting the team’s first runs.
The play continued into the third inning for the Cougars with three more batters scoring giving them a 6-4 lead.
Pitcher Colten Yeager played a solid game and kept the Lobos’ heavy hitters at bay by allowing them to score only once an inning during his stint.
The Cougars scored three more times in the fifth inning after a scoreless fourth inning due to some pour pitching by the Lobos and giving the Cougars a 9-6 lead heading into the sixth.
In the sixth inning, the Cougars’ batters showed how special the team really could be by scoring seven runs before the Lobos were able to get them off the field now up 16-7.
The Lobos would try to come back in the seventh inning after pitchers were switched for the Cougars but would fall just short of a comeback miracle.
From start to finish, the Cougars played amazing team baseball and earned a hard-fought victory to tie the season series 1-1 with the Lobos.
After the game Show Low coach Jeff McNeil was asked how he felt after beating their rivals Snowflake.
“It’s awesome. They played really well and hit the ball great, got to their bases fast and played how the team should every game,” McNeil said.
The Cougars faced the Winslow Bulldogs, a tough opponent, on Wednesday in Winslow. They will return home to play the Bulldogs again at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Cougars sit at third place in the 3A East Division.
