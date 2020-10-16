The Show Low Cougars took a 29-0 halftime lead on the way to a 43-0 win against visiting Payson on Friday, Oct. 9.
Quinton Maxwell rushed for two touchdowns and two two-point conversions and Ryan Kishbaugh ran for a score and caught a pass for another. Trenton Beeler also ran for a TD.
The first score came on the Cougars’ first series – a 70-yard TD pass from Colten Yeager to Talon Lester – early in the first quarter.
The Longhorns, led by returning all-state quarterback Trevor Cline, started pre-season practice late compared to most teams and the team has only scored one TD this season. Payson lost 48-7 to visiting Blue Ridge in the season opener on Oct. 2.
Tonight the Cougars (1-1) host Round Valley (1-1) in the 3A East region opener.
Last week the Elks dropped their 3A opener, 14-12 at Safford. Their win came on Oct. 2, 38-12 over 2A St. Johns.
Kickoff for tonight’s Cougars-Elks contest is set for 7 p.m.
