SHOW LOW — Show Low High School’s baseball team regained its rhythm by crushing the Holbrook Roadrunners 13-2 on Tuesday afternoon at home.
The Cougars, who avenged a 10-4 defeat at Holbrook on Friday, jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to their heavy-hitting batters and pitcher Colten Yeager who did not allow a run until the fourth inning.
Trenton Beeler got the party started with a single that was followed five more Cougars nailing base hits.
Leading 10-2 in the fifth inning, the Cougars (7-4) put the icing on the cake when Blake Doubler hit his second monster home run of the game, putting the Cougars ahead 13-2 and leaving the Roadrunners no choice but to pack their bags and go home.
After the earlier loss to Holbrook, the Cougars had a simple approach entering Tuesday’s game, coach Jeff McNeil said. “Get the team to relax and play like we should,” McNeil said.
Tuesday’s victory was the Cougars’ seventh in their last eight games, not including Wednesday’s game at St. Johns. Show Low opened the season 0-3 and then won six straight games to improve to 6-3.
The Cougars have two games against Snowflake approaching. They travel to play the Lobos at 1 p.m. today, and host the Lobos at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
