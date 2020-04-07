The Show Low boys track and field team took second and the Cougar girls were third at the Safford Bulldog Invitational on March 13.
Three Show Low athletes posted some top five marks in Division 3 at the Safford meet.
Sydney Amos, a senior, threw the discus 118 feet, 9 inches for first and for the second-best distance in D3 this year, and she put the shot a winning distance of 35 feet, 7 inches for the third-best mark in the state.
Zachary Maxwell won the shot and discus at the Bulldog Invitational. His winning marks were a few inches short of his distances at the Chandler Rotary Meet two weeks earlier, where the senior posted Division 3’s best performance in the shot and third best in the discus.
Quinton Maxwell, a sophomore, senior Anthony Avila, and junior Nathan Jones were second through fourth in the discus, as Cougars swept the top four spots at the Safford meet. Quinton Maxwell’s 135 feet, 3 inch throw ranks him fourth behind his brother in D3.
The Show Low boys posted three event wins in finishing second to D3 power Safford in the team scoring. Ty Applegate, a junior, cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.
Show Low senior Laylan Turner took first in the girls’ pole vault, as the Cougar girls won four events.
Also taking first was the Show Low girls’ 4x800 relay team of Star Florez, Melissa McNeil, Mary Layden and Gracie Williams.
Thatcher won the girls’ team title with 169 points. Safford (115) was second and Show Low (96) was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.