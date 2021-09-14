The 2-0 Show Low Cougars hosted the 0-2 Florence Gophers Friday night, and the night started with a tribute to first responders.
Show Low’s defense opened the scoring with a safety for a 2-0 lead.
After some good defense by the Cougars, the offense got kick-started with quarterback Colten Yeager running in a touchdown, and he didn't stop there.
Yeager rushed in another score on the next possession. The Cougars’ attack came from the air and from the ground to put the Gophers in a hole.
The Gophers’ offense couldn't get things going in the second quarter as Show Low’s defense was on point. With Cooper Ervein and Nash Brewer getting the defense settled in, the Show Low offense would attack with Stewart Bryan getting a rushing touchdown followed by Ervein running one in a touchdown.
Bryson Ryan would cap off the scoring to end the first half at 45-0.
The second half had the Gophers ending Show Low’s scoreless streak to start the season. Quarterback Logan Stenson connected with Kordell Neal on a long passing touchdown to put the Gophers on the scoreboard.
Ervein ended the scoring in the fourth quarter for the Cougars to make the final score 53-7.
