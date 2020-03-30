The Show Low baseball team won four of its six games and Snowflake won four of nine at the start of the 2020 high school baseball season before the coronavirus pandemic forced suspension of the season during the week of Tuesday, March 10.
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (8-0), Chandler Valley Christian (8-0), Tucson Sabino (9-0) and Safford (10-0) are the only undefeated Division 3A teams in both regular-season play and tournament games
There have been no games since March 14 and whether the season will resume is uncertain. School closures and the suspension of sports will extend at least through April 10, or until further notice by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Tuesday, March 10
Safford 12, Blue Ridge 2 (6 inn.)
The Bulldogs got 11 hits — five for extra bases — in a 12-2 win against visiting Blue Ridge on Tuesday, March 10.
Alyxx Garcia, a junior, was 2 for 3, including a triple, and drove in three runs to lead Safford.
Josh Jones (1-1, RBI) and Gunner Martinez (1-3, double) led a three-hit Blue Ridge effort at the plate.
Show Low 18, Holbrook 1
The Cougars scored 12 runs in the third inning on the way to an 18-1 win against visiting Holbrook in the 3A East opener on March 10.
Show Low held the Roadrunners hitless in the game. Adrian Aguilera, who got on base with a base on balls and stole a base, scored Holbrook’s run in the top of the fifth.
Jaggar Buckley, a junior and one of three Roadrunner pitchers on the day, gave up one hit and three earned runs and struck out three Cougars in two innings to take the loss.
Saturday, March 7
Yuma Catholic 13, Blue Ridge 0
PHOENIX — The Shamrocks ripped 12 hits and played great defense in a 13-0, five-inning shutout of Blue Ridge in a 3A non-region game at Northwest Christian on March 7.
Cameron Hanson and Cody Wallace each had a base hit for the Yellow Jackets.
Leo Nunez was 3 for 3, Jonah Leon was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBi’s and Anthony Roth was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in to lead Yuma Catholic.
Sophomore pitcher Austin Priest, backed by good fielding, pitched the first 4 2/3 innings and struck out three Jackets.
Snowflake 5, Florence 1
The Lobos scored two runs in the first and three in the second inning on the way to a 5-1 win against visiting Florence in a 3A non-section game on March 10.
Senior pitcher Ricky Munger scattered three Gopher hits and an unearned run over the seven innings. He walked two batters and struck out seven for the win.
Devin Hiller, a junior, was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Brevin Matthews, a freshman, was 1 for 3, a double, with two runs batted in to lead Snowflake on offense. Garrett Wood had two base hits.
The Gophers’ came in the top of the second when senior Merrick Wallace singled to score Jalen Oatis to make the score 2-1.
Florence got seven hits. Isaac Sandoval was 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the visitors.
Friday, March 6
NW Christian 13, Blue Ridge 4
PHOENIX — The Crusaders scored nine runs in the fourth inning to take a 13-1 lead on the way to a 13-4 win against visiting Blue Ridge on Friday, March 6.
Tucker Smith was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Yellow Jackets. Gunner Martinez was 2 for 3 and Danner Owens was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Wyatt Morgan (0-2, base on balls) also drove in a run. Blue Ridge got nine hits.
Starting pitcher Jackson Pollock, along with Josh Jones, Jimmy Wallace and Cody Wallace, gave up a combined 16 Crusader hits over six innings.
Danner Owens gave up three earned runs and struck out one Bulldog in three innings on the mound. Jackson Pollock and Josh Jones each pitched 1 1/3 inning and combined for three K’s.
Tuesday, March 3
Show Low 10, Chinle 2
The Cougars scored five runs in the third inning, overcoming a 1-0 deficit, and tacked on more in the fourth, fifth and sixth on the way to a 10-2 win against visiting Chinle in a Division 3A non-section game on March 3.
Cougar Cooke was 2 for 4 with a double and Logan Johnson was 2 for 3 and drove in a combined four runs to lead Show Low. Blake Doubler (1-3) hit a triple.
Ruger Seeley gave up two Wildcat hits and an earned run and notched two K’s in two innings, Doubler struck out two in 2 1/2 hitless, scoreless innings to get the win and Michael Lopez gave up a hit and an unearned run and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings.
Myren Hoskie and Brynell Hoskie, who scored Chinle’s runs combined for nine strikeouts in four innings on the mound, and Jayden Guy notched four K’s in two innings, taking the loss.
Safford 13, Snowflake 1
The visiting Bulldogs scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Snowflake 13-1 in a 3A non-region game on March 3 that ended after six due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Safford ripped 14 hits, including five for extra bases. Alyxx Garcia (2 for 4) drove in three runs to lead the Bulldogs. Jerick Arbizo was 3 for 5 with a double. Jedrick Chavez (2 for 4) hit a double and a triple. Noah Bevens (2 for 3, double) and Gunner Higgins (2 for 4) drove in two runs apiece. Keegan McKinney (2 for 3, RBI) hit a triple.
Caden Cantrell singled to score Ricky Munger in the first for the Lobos’ only run. Devin Hiller was 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the team in batting.
Cantrell also pitched the first five innings, gave up five earned runs, walked three and struck out six Bulldogs for the loss.
Arbizo scattered three Snowflake hits and gave up an unearned run over the first 5 1/3 innings and notched five K’s for the win.
Saturday, Feb. 29
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 10, Show Low 0 (5 inn.)
The Eagles scored runs in the first three innings on the way to a 10-0, five-inning victory against visiting Show Low on Feb. 29.
The Cougars stranded all five base runners. Yogi Vizcarra was 1 for 1 and Jake Yeager was 1 for 2 at the plate to lead Show Low.
ALA got nine hits.
Four different Cougars pitched one inning and notched one K apiece.
Eagle hurler Jake McAleavy struck out eight Cougars in the first four innings for the win.
Chino Valley 3, Snowflake 2
The Cougars took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and prevailed, 3-2, over visiting Snowflake in a 3A non-region game on Feb. 29.
The Lobos got four hits. Devin Hiller (1 for 1) hit a double and drove in a run. Jace LeSueur, Brevin Matthews and Caden Cantrell got a base hit apiece.
Riley Roskoff hit a two-run homer to open the Cougars’ scoring and finished with a 1 for 2 outing to lead the home team.
Joey Sanchez gave up three hits and one earned run and struck out four Lobos in three innings for the win.
Snowflake senior Ricky Munger walked one Cougar and struck out 10 over the six innings to take the loss.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Blue Ridge 25, Ganado 0 (5 inn.)
Blue Ridge baseball team scored runs in every inning to win the season opener, a 3A non-region contest, 25-0 at Ganado on Feb. 26.
The Yellow Jackets belted 17 hits. Tucker Smith and Cody Wallace were each 3-for-3 batting and Jackson Pollock was 3 for 5. Smith, who hit a double, batted in four runs and Wallace had two RBI.
Gunner Martinez (2-3, three bases on balls) batted in three runs and Wyatt Morgan (1-2) drove in two. Jimmy Wallace (1-3, 3 RBI, 2 bb) also hit a double. Cameron Hanson (0-1, RBI) also drew three walks.
Blue Ridge pitchers Martinez, Danner Owens, Joe Redd and Josh Jones, combined to allow two Hornet hits in five scoreless innings and struck out 11 batters.
Show Low 16, Round Valley 5 (6 inn.)
Jake Yeager and Dawson Spear drove in three runs apiece to lead the Cougars to a 16-5, non-conference, season-opening win at Round Valley on Feb. 26.
Yeager and Cougar Cooke, who hit a double drove in two runs, were each 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Show Low’s eight-hit outing. Spear was 1 for 5 with a double. Yogi Vizcarra (1-2) also had two RBI.
The Elks got seven hits. Kaden Puzas was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Jace Taylor was 2 for 4 with a solo home run.Kasch Whitmore (1-2) also drove in a run.
Round Valley’s Jared Waters scattered three Cougars over four innings asnd struck out five. Dylan Jordan had three K’s in one inning on the mound.
Each team used four pitchers. Show Low’s Spear, James Fargo, Ruger Seeley and Thadeus Carlyon combined to strike out eight Elks.
Fountain Hills 7, Snowflake 3
The visiting Falcons took a 4-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings and went on to defeat the Lobos 7-3 in the 3A and season opener in Snowflake on Feb. 26.
The Lobos out-hit the visitors 6-5. Ryan Caskey, a sophomore, was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in. Junior Devin Hiller was 2 for 3 and sophomore Caden Cantrell was 1 for 3 with an RBi to lead Snowflake.
Kai Duda was 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Falcons, Matt Pritchard drove in two runs.
Dylan Shipman and Hunter Reed scattered six hits over the seven innings and combined to strike out 11 Lobos.
Cantrell fanned four Falcons in five innings on the mound, taking the loss.
