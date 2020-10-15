WINSLOW — Snowflake senior Kaden Clark and junior Caleb Anson swept the top two spots in the boys varsity 5K race at the Dave Conatser Invitational high school cross country meet at McHood Park at Clear Creek Reservoir on Friday, Oct. 9.
Clark won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 43.8 seconds and by a margin of less than four seconds over Anson.
Snowflake posted five of the top eight finishers. Seniors Noah Fish and Trevor Williams were sixth and seventh, respectively, and junior Trey Flake finished eighth.
The Lobos won the team championship for the meet with 24 points, well ahead of runner-up Flagstaff Northland Prep (73) and third-place Winslow (106). Eight of the nine teams participating earned points at the meet. Joseph City (119) was fourth and Blue Ridge (134) was fifth in the boys team standings. Show Low (160) was eighth.
Snowflake also swept the top spots in the girls varsity 5K. Junior Hallie Nichols won the race in 21:23.5 and junior Alyssa Hall was second with a time of 21:30.9. Lobo senior Caitlyn King (22:33.5) finished sixth.
Flagstaff Coconino, with four top-10 finishers, won the girls team title with 28 points. Snowflake (34) was second, Northland Prep (85) was third. Blue Ridge (136) took sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.