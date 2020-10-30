HOLBROOK — Led by second-place finisher Caleb Anson and five top-10 finishers, the Snowflake boys cross country team easily won the team championship at the Holbrook Invitational Cross Country Meet at Hidden Cove Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 23.
Anson, a junior, finished the varsity 5,000 meter race with a time of 17 minutes, 48.36 seconds, about 10 seconds slower than race winner Dana Leib-Perry of Flagstaff Northland Prep.
Accounting for the rest of Snowflake’s 32 points were the sixth- through ninth-place finishers: seniors Noah Fish, Trevor Williams and Kaden Clark, and junior Trey Flake. All came in a little more than 18 minutes as Lobos dominated the top nine spots.
The Snowflake girls had a little more competition, as Flagstaff Coconino posted the top two finishers and took the team title by edging the Lobos 31-53. Sophomores Wheaten Smith (20:33.98) and Cathron Donaldson (20:52.77) finished first and second, respectively, in the girls varsity 5K.
Snowflake junior Alyssa Hall (21:08.35) was third to lead the Lobos, while Hallie Nichols (junior, 21:22.93) and senior Caitlyn King (21:30.87) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Holbrook Invitational
At Hidden Cove Golf Course
Friday, Oct. 23
Boys varsity team scores — 1. Snowflake 32, 2. Flagstaff Northland Prep 83, 3. Winslow 122, 4. Blue Ridge 123, 5. Cottonwood Mingus 136, 6. BASIS Flagstaff 150, 7. Joseph City 172, 8. Flagstaff Coconino 177, 9. Sedona Red Rock 194, 10. Show Low 200.
Boys varsity 5K Top 15 and local finishers (73 participants) — 1. Dana Leib-Perry, Sr., Northland Prep 17 minutes, 38.04 seconds, 2. Caleb Anson, Jr., Snowflake 17:48.36, 3. Samuel Neat, Jr., Joseph City 17:48.64, 4. Shota Yabuuchi, Jr., Sedona 17:50.58, 5. Malakai Hanson, Jr., Northland Prep 17:50.71, 6. Noah Fish, Sr., Snowflake 18:03.23, 7. Trevor Williams, Sr., Snowflake 18:05.09, 8. Kaden Clark, Sr., Snowflake 18:12.38, 9. Trey Flake, Jr., Snowflake 18:12.90, 10. Colm Cawood, Jr., BASIS 18:18.93, 11. Payton Nicholas, Jr., Winslow 18:19.02, 12. Keenan Brekke, Soph., Mingus 18:33.57, 13. Isaac Reynolds, Jr., Mingus 18:43.59, 14. Brian Hofstetter, Jr., BASIS 18:43.66, 15. Steven Halls, Soph., Blue Ridge 18:44.89,
… 20. Alexander Atkinson, Jr., Blue Ridge 19:06.41, … 24. C.J. Serrano, Soph., Show Low 19:33.32, 25. Bryant Espinosa, Jr., Snowflake 19:36.18, 26. Rocky Brown, Soph., Blue Ridge 19:40.06, 27. Jason Bonito, Fr., 19:44.00, … 35. Zachary Woolridge, Soph., Blue Ridge 20:14.78, .. 38. Dallin McCaleb, Soph., Show Low 20:22.77, … 42. Zach Bates, Sr., Show Low 20:35.75, … 44. Elijah Woolridge, Jr., Blue Ridge 20:37.51, … 46. Kail Clark, Soph., Show Low 20:39.30, … 53. Heber Espinosa, Sr., Snowflake 20:55.53, … 59. Jaiden Mahle, Jr., Show Low 21:32.86, … 64. Allen Aday, Jr., Blue Ridge 22:12.77, … 68. Nathaniel Kalat, Fr., Show Low 23:28.86, … 70. Jordan Mahle, Soph., Show Low 23:56.10.
Girls varsity team scores — 1. Coconino 31, 2. Snowflake 53, 3. Mingus 92, 4. Northland Prep 98, 5. Blue Ridge 120, 6. Sedona Red Rock 135, 7. Holbrook 173.
Girls varsity 5K Top 15 and local finishers (52 participants) — 1. Wheaten Smith, Soph., Coconino 20 minutes, 33.98 seconds, 2. Cathron Donaldson, Soph., Coconino 20:52.77, 3. Alyssa Hall, Jr., Snowflake 21:08.35, 4. Makena Bliss, Soph., Mingus 21:18.71, 5. Hallie Nichols, Jr., Snowflake 21:22.93, 6. Caitlyn King, Sr., 21:30.87, 7. Zoe Sather, Soph., Coconino 21:36.62, 8. Maisie Babcock, Soph., Mingus 21:51.30, 9. Aubrie Mercer, Sr., Payson 21:55.77, 10. Jillian Raab, Sr., Northland Prep 21:58.03, 11. Akasha Ashley, Jr., Coconino 22:12.53, 12. Zofia Sawasky, Soph., Coconino 22:24.76, 13. McKenzie Ball, Soph., Payson 22:35.59, 14. Anilee LeSueur, Jr., Blue Ridge 22:37.15, 15. Meg Moyer, Soph., Northland Prep 22:37.74,
… 21. Ryleigh Smith, Soph., Snowflake 23:03.20, 22. Cammie Weech, Sr., Snowflake 23:22.04, 23. Raine Tate, Sr., Blue Ridge 23:29.17, 24. Rachel Pitts, Jr., Snowflake 23:37.32, … 28. Maggie Shumway, Sr., Snowflake 24:10.80, … 31. Natalie Larson, Sr., Blue Ridge 24:24.13, … 33. Aspen LeSueur, Jr., Blue Ridge 24:35.73, 34. Marina Nozie, Soph., Blue Ridge 24.43.06, … 41. Emi Ludwig, Sr., Show Low 26:20.13, 42. Bella Desmond, Fr., Blue Ridge 26:24.14.
