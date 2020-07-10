PHOENIX – Major League Baseball announced the 2020 60-game D-backs schedule which will consist of 10 games against the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants plus Interleague matchups against all five AL West teams. The D-backs will face the Houston Astros (six games), Oakland Athletics (four), Texas Rangers (four), Seattle Mariners (three) and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (three).
The D-backs (@Dbacks @LosDbacks) will open the season on July 24 @ Padres, marking the first time in franchise history that the team has started a season in San Diego. The home opener will be held at Chase Field on July 30 vs. Dodgers, one of seven home games against Los Angeles while the team will play only three games at Dodger Stadium. The 7-3 split of home-to-road games will also be the case against the Rockies, while the D-backs will host the Padres and Giants just three times while playing seven games each in San Diego and San Francisco.
The first road trip of the season will see the D-backs play a two-game series against the Rangers in the first-ever homestand at Globe Life Field. The Rangers and A’s will each come to Chase Field for a two-game series during the 2020 season while the Astros and Mariners will both play three games at Chase Field. The only AL West city that the D-backs will not play in is Seattle while Arizona will not host the Angels.
Arizona will close out the season with a five-game homestand from Sept. 22-27 vs. Texas and Colorado.
The D-backs are currently scheduled for two exhibition games at Dodger Stadium on July 19 (6:10 p.m.) and July 20 (6:40 p.m.).
At this time, tickets are not available for games to be played at Chase Field. If tickets do go on sale for future games, additional information will be made available.
All games will be carried on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus and streamed on the FOX Sports GO app unless selected as a national television game. On radio, all games will be available on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN 620 AM in English and TUDN 105.1 FM in Spanish.
Arizona
Diamondbacks
2020 schedule
July 19-20 — At LA Dodgers (summer camp)
July 24-27 — at San Diego Padres
July 30-Aug. 2 — vs. LA Dodgers
Aug. 4-6 — vs. Houston Astros
Aug. 7-9 —at San Diego Padres
Aug. 10-12 — at Colorado Rockies
Aug. 14-16 — vs. San Diego Padres
Aug. 17-18 — vs. Oakland Athletics
Aug. 19-20 — vs. Oakland Athletics
Aug. 21-23 — at San Francisco Giants
Aug. 24-27 — vs. Colorado Rockies
Aug. 28-30 — vs. San Francisco Giants
Sept. 1-3 — at LA Dodgers
Sept. 4-7 — at San Francisco Giants
Sept. 8-10 — vs. LA Dodgers
Sept. 11-13 — vs. Seattle Mariners
Sept. 15-17 — at California Angels
Sept. 18-20 — at Houston Astros
Sept. 22-23 — vs. Texas Rangers
Sept. 25-27 — vs. Colorado Rockies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.