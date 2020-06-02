SHOW LOW — Due to COVID-19, the Deuces Wild Endurance Festival, originally scheduled for June 6-7, has been postponed until June 2021. All athletes have been shifted to the 2021 event unless they have requested transfer to another event.
As of May 20, July and August Mountain Man events, which are held near Flagstaff, are on schedule. Organizers are following government and permitting agency guidelines and USA Triathlon recommendations. Email updates will be sent. The strength and support of the multisport community is appreciated. We will get through this, together.
