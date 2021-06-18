The largest disc golf tournament in White Mountains history will be held on July 24-25 in Pinetop-Lakeside.
The 10th annual King of the Mountain Tourney is a PDGA-sanctioned event comprised of pro and amateur divisions with over 150 players expected, including several local pros and top rated amateurs.
Local favorites Ken Swafford, Pete Ulibarri, Conner Rock and AJ Peterson have signed up to compete. The event will contain a pre-event mini tourney for children and special-needs individuals. The entire event is sponsored by the White Mountain Autism Foundation.
It has been 20 years since the first disc golf course in Pinetop-Lakeside opened at the Meadow View Park.
In July, two new disc golf courses at will open adjacent to the ball fields by Woodland Lake. While the new courses have yet to be rated, the designers indicate that larger course will be more challenging than the current A-rated course at the Meadow View Park.
The new courses will be an 18-hole professional-designed course as well as a nine-hole mini disc golf course setup for families and kids, with a small three-hole section setup for special needs.
Disc golf is played like regular golf throwing from a T-box then counting the throws to get your disc into a basket. Not like ball golf, disc golf is fun playing through the trees with quite often tight tunnel shots, sometimes elevated baskets, mandatory paths and out of bounds areas.
With over 100 disc golf courses in Arizona, its popularity has grown to attract all age groups from 8 to 80. Kids of all ages enjoy throwing discs, and the senior disc golfers have as much fun as the younger groups.
The local association is excited to introduce the first nine-hole mini-course in the state and add that extra attraction for the community and visitors. The current disc golf courses, according to most pro golfers , are some of the best in the state including Show Low City Park, Meadow View Park and Wilderness Ranch.
If you would like more information on The King of the Mountain Sponsorship and disc golf, or to help get your family, group or organization introduced to this fun, free sport, contact Jack Wood at 928-242-3753.
