Recent Dishchii’Bikoh High School graduate McCalvin Miller made history for his school this summer. He recently signed to play basketball collegiately at Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s American Indian College in Phoenix, becoming the first college recruit in the approximate 60-year history of the Cibecue school.
Miller, a shooting guard, led the Wildcats to the state playoffs last season by scoring a team-high 23.2 points per game as a senior on Delmer Hooke’s 19-9 squad. Miller shot 50 percent (174 of 350 attempts) from the field, including 38 percent (46 of 122) from three-point range.
By the end of his prep career, Miller had joined the Wildcats’ 1,000-point club.
SAGU-AIC, established in 1957, is the nation’s only private Christian college serving primarily Native American students from nearly 25 tribes as well as other ethnicities. The AIC Warriors are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association and compete in Division II’s West Region.
The Warriors hired former Tuba City High coach Ryan Brown as the school’s new head men’s basketball coach in the spring.
Miller will join fellow White Mountain Apache players and former Alchesay Falcons Harley Upton, San Juan Slick, Jeron Daley and Raekwon Cosay on the AIC squad.
