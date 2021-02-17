HEBER — Mogollon junior center Tyler Owens led all scorers with 27 points and had a monstrous performance in rebounding with 22 boards as the Mustangs handed visiting Kearny Ray its first loss of the season, 83-72, on Friday, Feb. 12.
Mogollon now sits atop the 1A North East along with Fort Thomas and the team improved to 5-4 overall with Friday’s win.
The 6-4 Owens led four Mustangs in double-figure scoring. Blayk Kelton, a sophomore guard, scored 26 points thanks to his five-for-eight shooting from beyond the three-point arc.
“Tyler has got a motor. He knows where to find the ball,” said Mogollon head coach McKay Slade. “This is a great win. It sets the tone for us to get our wheels rolling in the right direction.
Senior Mustang guard Caden Owens (made four of five two-point baskets) had 14 points and Kyson Owens, a freshman guard, added 11.
The Bearcats were unable to keep pace with the hot-shooting Mustangs. Tyler and Caden Owens and Kelton combined to make 26 of 41 field goals – or more than 63 percent of their shots. Tyler Owens had 36 points in the paint on 12-of-18 shooting – several of those coming off his six offensive rebounds.
Mogollon pulled away in the second and third quarters by outscoring Ray 45-30 for a 63-52 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bearcats, who dropped to 10-1 overall, made a game of it by taking advantage of 27 Mogollon turnovers. Johnny Chester led the visitors in scoring with 25 points. Alex Bravo scored 18 and Derek Figueroa had 13.
“(Chester) shot the ball well for them. He is a great shooter,” Slade said. “We played them last week and it was about the same as we did tonight.”
Ray defeated the visiting Mustangs 81-63 on Feb. 3 but the game did not count in the region standings.
“We played a triple-header (last) week,” said the coach. “We lost to St. Johns (70-69) here on Tuesday by 1. We beat St. Michael in overtime (65-63 on Feb. 10).”
Caden Owens had 27 points to lead all scorers in the Mustangs’ 65-63 win against visiting St. Michael, which did not count as a region game. Tyler Owens scored 18 points and Kyson Owens had 15 as the trio accounted for all but two points of the team’s scoring.
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Dayshon Dalgai, who had 25 points, Trey Holgate, who had 20, and Dante Garcia (12). St. Michael sank 12 three-point baskets in the loss, with Holgate and Garcia making four apiece.
‘Skins eke out win
In the Feb. 9 game in Heber, Preston Wilson scored 25 points to lead three Redskins in double figures in a 70-69, non-conference win.
St. Johns jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and led by 14 at the half. Mogollon got back in it with a 24-14, third-quarter run.
Brady Overson had 15 points and Justus Burt added 10 for the Redskins.
The Mustangs were led by Caden Owens, Kyson Owens and Blayk Kelton, who scored 19, 18 and 17, points, respectively.
Mogollon had just one game this week – at Mayer on Thursday.
Next week the Mustangs play Joseph City twice – on Tuesday in Heber for a non-region contest that was postponed by weather, and at Joe City on Thursday in a game that counts in the region standings. Mogollon goes on the road to Fort Thomas for a 1A North East game.
The Mustangs will close out the regular season and region slate on March 2 at St. Michael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.