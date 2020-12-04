SCOTTSDALE — The Mogollon Mustangs ran the ball for ample yardage during last Saturday’s eight-man football state championship.
However, missed scoring opportunities allowed their opponent to stay in the game for a chance at an upset victory.
But the Mustangs never lost the lead in the game and the team made plays at the end for a 28-20 win to clinch the Heber school’s first 1A state football title since 2014.
Mogollon and Williams, both from the 1A North region, played earlier in the season and the Mustangs won easily. Last week, the Vikings, last year’s champions, upset the team they beat in the 2019 final, Superior, to advance to their fourth state title game in the last five years.
On Saturday the Mustangs held an 18-0 lead late in the second quarter and led 26-8 early in the third, but the playoff-hardened Vikings fought back and got to within two points twice in the second half.
“I think we played a little bit sluggish,” said Mogollon head coach Rick Samon. “It is nice to be on top at the end.”
The Mustangs scored three touchdowns in the first half but failed on all three two-point conversions. Also in the first half, the team turned the ball over on downs twice inside the Williams 20 yard line.
With a couple of minutes to play before halftime, a Vikings interception of a Mogollon pass set up Williams’ first touchdown with less than a minute to play. The Vikings completed a pass for a two-point conversion which made it 18-8 at halftime.
The Mustangs took the second-half kickoff and scored a TD and completed a pass for a conversion to go up 26-8.
The Vikings promptly scored in about a minute and converted the two-pointer to make it 26-16.
After Mogollon turned the ball over on downs near midfield on the next series, Williams scored again in short order, running for a TD and passing for the conversion to make it 26-24.
The Mustangs scored again with about eight minutes left in the game, and took a 32-24 lead after a rushing TD and failed conversion attempt.
Williams again came back with a run for a touchdown with about four minutes to play. But on the two-point conversion attempt that would have tied it, Mogollon senior Jayk Kelton batted down a pass and the Mustangs held on to a 32-20 lead.
Mogollon went on to score with about a minute left, but again failed on the two-point attempt, leaving the score 38-30.
The Vikings advanced onto the Mogollon side of the field in the final minute but were unable to answer before time ran out.
Mogollon’s head coach said his team gave the Vikings too much field to work with.
“We were lining up too tight on defense,” Samon said. “We didn’t see it until after the game, while watching film on Monday. It was our fault.
“It was a defensive battle early. We were up 26-8 and they got it back to 26-24,” said the coach. “The 12 points we left on two-point conversions killed us. We could have scored 50 points.”
Samon said he recognized his team’s upperclassmen had the desire to succeed when they were in junior high school.
Adding to that desire was the fact that the Mustangs had been eliminated in the 1A semifinals in each of the past three seasons.
“I had the opportunity to coach them four years ago when I worked with the junior high for a year,” said the coach. “When (Williams) came back and got (the score) back to 26-24, then 32-20, they had never had anyone give them that type of fight. The most anyone had scored on us was 12 points.
“I could tell that’s when they showed they were well disciplined enough to pull it out,” Samon said. “I’m impressed with the boys. It was time for the them to step up and play with desire.”
“We only had five seniors,” he said. “The juniors helped the seniors.”
“I think we will be pretty good next year,” Samon said. “We will only lose one senior starter on defense (Jayk Kelton), and offensively we are losing three starters (Caden Owens, Jayk Kelton and Diego Amaya).”
Kelton, Samon’s grandson, has been a key player for the Mustangs on both defense and offense.
“Jayk played with plenty of heart, he is a four-year starter,” said the coach. “His first two years he was just playing middle linebacker. He started at fullback last year. After one or two years (leading the team in tackles), this year he shared a lot of tackles with a lot of guys, putting them in place to make plays.”
Kelton ran for six touchdown in Mogollon’s 78-12 semifinal win against Bagdad.
“Fisher Porter played a big role at outside linebacker, along with Blayk (Kelton),” said the coach. “Tyler Owens and Trextan Reidhead did a good job at defensive ends. That was huge for us. If we can get (opponents) to cut upfield without linebacker help.
Samon also praised the offense.
“(Brothers) Cael and Malaki Porter, in the backfield, give different looks but you get the same results,” said the coach. “Caden and Cael trade off at quarterback and once again, they give a different look but both took care of business. Caden was more the more consistent passer.
“Cael scored twice this weekend, running up the middle and outside,” Samon said of the title game. “We didn’t pass as much as I thought we would. In this game, pass yardage was down a lot and we had big run stats.
“Special teams are a big part of what we do,” said the coach. “We had been having Payton Reidhead, our punt returner, raise his hand and make the catch. This game we told him to ‘take it (upfield) and make them tackle you.’
“Our line this year was coached well by Scott Ross,” Samon said. “All year we felt we had a better line with Edy Corrales at center, Payton and Landon Stephens at the guards and Diego Amaya at tackle. Their strength was knowing their assignments and knowing how to block.”
With about half the enrollment of Williams, Samon said his team had plenty of support, not only from alumni and family, but from other powers in 1A as well.
“I was surprised with how many alumni I had coached over the years showed up,” said the coach. “Bagdad and Superior (fans) were rooting for us. Williams has 248 (students), at the top of 1A.”
This is more than just the fifth state football championship for Mogollon.
Although this is Samon’s first season as head coach of the Mustangs, he has been the defensive coordinator of the team since 2000, except for the one season with the junior high. That was shortly after he retired after 25 years with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Since almost all the players grew up in Heber/Overgaard and Samon has coached many of their siblings, cousins and parents, this season has been quite the family affair.
“It was exciting,” Samon daid. “Holding the trophy up with my two grandsons was unbelievable.
“The nice thing about these kids is that there are only a couple of them who didn’t grow up here. They became part of the culture. Since they were born, they had brothers (on the team). Some of them, I coached their dads.”
The state championship was also special for Mogollon’s line coach.
“The other day Coach Ross mentioned that while he has been here and in 35 years coaching in Washington and Oregon, he had never won a state championship,” Samon said. “I told the guys ‘I’d like you to do it for Coach Ross.’ The players dumped a cooler of water on him before they did me. I thought I was gonna get away without going through that.”
Ron Tenney, Heber-Overgaard Schools superintendent who coached the Mustangs to state titles in 2003 and 2008 before returning to Heber after a stint in Snowflake, elected to focus on being the offensive coordinator this season and turned the head-coaching duties over to Samon.
Samon said he used his insight as a defensive coordinator to make a few changes to the offense.
“I just want to give a big thank you to Coach Tenney, for stepping down and allowing me to take the helm,” Samon said. “I respect him for that. It wasn’t that he was afraid he wouldn’t do well. He told me ‘there’s gonna be some times you will want to put me in my place.’ A couple of times we had to have a chat. After doing 25 years with the highway patrol, my command presence just rolls through. I always get all my coaches together (so everyone can hear). In previous years we got to the semifinals and I knew we had to be together as coaches and as a team.
Luckily, all the 1A teams got to finish their season before the recent spike in coronavirus cases spread throughout the state.
“This week we have quite a few out with COVID,” Samon said. “I’m at home now hoping I don’t come down with it.”
Reach the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.