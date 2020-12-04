After winning the Central Region championship this season, the Mogollon Mustangs were hoping for a fifth consecutive trip to the final match of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 1A Volleyball Championships at Scottsdale Coronado High on Saturday, Nov. 14.
After 3-0 wins against Salome and Tucson Desert Christian in the first two rounds of the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 13, the Mustangs moved on to the semifinal round where they met Anthem Prep the following morning.
The semifinal was a hotly-contested match decided in four sets. After a hard-fought 26-24 win in the first set, Anthem Prep took a 2-0 lead with a 25-16 win in the second set. The Mustangs fought back and won the third set 25-22, but Anthem Prep won the deciding set 25-18 for a 3-1 victory and the trip to the title match against St. David.
St. David defeated Anthem Prep 3-1 in another close match to win its second straight state title.
“Even though the season has been a little different with a shortened season and no tournaments, we are happy that we got to play,” Mogollon head coach Valerie Reynolds stated in an email. “We lost four starters last year so nobody thought we would be very good this year, but we have worked hard and come a long way.
“We ended the regular season with an 11-0 record in our conference, therefore taking first in our conference again. The highlight of our season was beating Williams in three sets on their court. When we played them at home we beat them but it took five close sets, but when we went there we did it in three.”
Reynolds had plenty of praise for her entire varsity lineup heading into the final rounds of the state playoffs.
“This year we do not have as many offensive tools but our defense is a lot better,” said the coach. We play well together as a team and we never give up. We have come from behind a few time and won the set. The girls work will together and all get along.”
“Ellie Hancock, a sophomore is our returning setter from last year, she leads our team as well as 1A Central in assists and is third in assists in all of 1A,” Reynolds said. “She is also No. 2 in 1A in aces. Ellie is a natural team leader, everyone on the team respects her and she runs the court well. Last year, her freshman year, she received first team all conference in 1A Central as well as all of 1A.
“Kamryn Franco is a junior. Kamryn is only 5-3 but she still plays front row for our team,” Reynolds said. “She has stepped it up this year and done a good job for us. She has a great attitude and will do whatever is ask her to do. She is very coachable.
“Isabella Horn is my one and only starting senior,” said the coach. “She has started and played all six positions for three years now. She is the only one that played on my team in 2018 when we won the championship. Isabella is our team captain. She shows real leadership and everyone on the team loves and respects her. She plays outside for me but when we need her to block I move her to the middle. She can hit from anywhere and hits powerfully.
“Isabella leads all of 1A in kills,” said the coach. “She is also No. 3 in all of 1A in aces. Isabella hopes to go on to play at the college level. She has not been signed yet but only because no one has seen her play. I have no doubt that she will be picked up once she is seen. Her sophomore year she received second team all-conference for 1A Central and 1A overall. Her junior year she received first-team, all-conference for both.”
“Tylinn McLaws is a junior who plays opposite,” Reynolds said. “She is a six-rotation player.”
“Emma Cochran is a junior outside hitter,” said the coach. “This is Emma’s first year on varsity and she has come so far this season. She absorbs everything I tell her and has become a great hitter and blocker.
“Paige Parry, a junior, played opposite for me last year but this year she is playing middle,” Reynolds said. “She is second on our team in kills and first in blocks. She is also a six-rotation player and does good on defense.
“Brooke Valdez, a junior, is our libero,” said the coach. “We have never had a good libero and it makes a huge difference. Our defense has gotten so much better because of her. She flies all over the court and has great passes.”
